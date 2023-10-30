LIV Golfer Danny Lee treats himself to an “early $223,800 Christmas present”

Danny Lee has earned a good bit of money from LIV Golf. The golfer did well enough in the 2023 season that he was able to get himself a really nice gift. He called it an early Christmas, and it cost a pretty penny.

On Instagram, the golfer shared an image of a brand new 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which costs about $238,000 and isn't even widely available.

He captioned it:

"Early Christmas present, waited so long for this!"

According to the official Porsche website, the latest model is the premier Porsche car:

"The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is pure Porsche DNA. It exemplifies what Porsche is: Powerful, Daring, and Limitless. In short, boundaries have been rigorously pushed in the creation of the 911 GT3 RS, demonstrating what is possible in terms of increased race track-style performance."

The car is full of innovation. Whether it's the 4.0-liter, 518-horsepower engine or the fully automatic adjustment for the front diffuser and rear wing, this is a special vehicle that Lee now has.

The Porsche GT3 has been called a "race car for the road." The car actually has 16 more horsepower than the earlier version, so drivers like Lee can reach incredible speeds on the road. It's aerodynamically enhanced and includes a rear wing, fender louvers, and wheel-well cutouts.

The manufacturers went on to say:

"The rear-wheel drive GT3 RS has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which features shorter gear ratios than the current model of GT3. You can get from zero to 60 in just 3.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 184 mph. This high-performance Porsche also has upgrades to its cooling and aerodynamics systems that further enhance its powers."

It's safe to say that this is one of the most impressive vehicles on the road. It might not be Lee's if he were on the PGA Tour, but LIV Golf members tend to make good money.

Danny Lee experienced a really nice financial year

Danny Lee won LIV Golf's second event of the season in Tucson all the way back in March, but failed to win another competition.

Even though he only won one of the 14 events this season, the star golfer finished 29th on the tour's money list. He regrettably didn't have another top-20 finish, or his year could have been even better.

Nevertheless, it just goes to show how well LIV Golf pays its golfers. Aside from the reportedly incredible signing bonuses (Phil Mickelson allegedly got $200 million), they make a lot even if they don't always do well.

Clearly, Danny Lee finished outside the top half of the placements most of the time, only coming close to winning his lone victory. Yet, he still did pretty well financially and was able to buy that incredible vehicle at year's end.