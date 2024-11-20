LIV Golfer Tyrrell Hatton selected to represent GB&I at Team Cup days after getting DP World Tour membership

Tyrrell Hatton will represent Team Great Britain and Ireland at the upcoming Team Cup in Abu Dhabi from January 10th to 12th. The Team Cup is a special event on the DP World Tour designed to develop future or potential Ryder Cup golfers. A team consisting of players from Great Britain and Ireland takes on Continental Europe.

Tyrrell Hatton is the only LIV Golfer in the event, with Luke Donald selecting the British golfer. Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari will be the captains of Team GB&I and Europe, respectively.

The selection of Tyrrell Hatton in the Team Cup has raised questions regarding the sanctions imposed by the DP World Tour. The European golf tour took a hardline stance on LIV golfers, including sanctioning them. However, LIV golfers have been competing on the DP World Tour lately.

The 33-year-old Hatton not only competed in this year's DP World Tour but also won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. He has also maintained his membership as he finished runner-up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and finished fourth in the Race to Dubai season-long rankings.

Hatton thus looks all set to make it to the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage through automatic qualification. The top six golfers in the Ryder Cup rankings will get a direct entry, while the remaining six golfers will make it to the team as the captain's pick. The British golfer is ranked third at the end of the 2024 season and will look to maintain this position as the qualification period ends in August 2025.

Luke Donald believes The Team Cup will benefit Team Europe for the 2025 Ryder Cup

The Team Europe Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald said both teams have a great mixture of youth and experience, and he is expecting a competitive atmosphere for the event.

Team Europe skipper Luke Donald at the Ryder Cup Captains News Conference - Source: Imagn

Donald said,

"Fran, Justin, and I are really excited by the two teams that will assemble at the Team Cup in January. There’s a great mix of youth and experience on both sides and there will certainly be a competitive atmosphere at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort."

Donald also said The Team Cup added great value to several players who competed in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

“This event provided valuable insight for a number of players who eventually made it to Marco Simone, with six of the 20 competitors in 2023 going on to play in the Ryder Cup, three of those making their debut appearances, and we’re excited to see who can make their mark in next year as they try and earn a place in my side for New York City.”

It will be interesting to see if performances in The Team Cup will have a role to play in selection for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

