LIV Golfers face possibility of fines and suspensions upon reapplication to PGA Tour: Reports

The LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger was announced recently and it sent shock waves throughout the golf world. Fans and players alike were taken aback by the news that was kept well under wraps until a joint statement was released.

The merger is meant to bring about a lot of changes in the world of golf. A newer, bigger golf entity will now look to advance the game. It also means that those golfers who defected to the LIV Golf Series will now be allowed to reapply for PGA Tour status.

However, it will come with its fair share of challenges and a very long planning process. Players looking to reapply for a PGA Tour card might end up facing year-long suspensions and hefty fines.

Players might be looking to reapply. According to media reports, the new golf entity will decide “fair criteria and terms of re-admission consistent with each Tour’s disciplinary policies.”

The Tour has informed everyone that this will include everything from fines to a year suspension, dating from a player’s final LIV Golf event played. This is considered fair since players who remained loyal to the PGA Tour suffered the biggest losses because of the merger.

Several details of LIV Golf Series and PGA Tour merger yet to be hashed out

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan

However, much of the details of this deal are yet to be sorted out and it could take over a year to do so. There are, however, a few things that are fairly certain. The new entity will be funded primarily by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

There has also been confirmation of a non-disparagement agreement and a pledge to dismiss acrimonious litigation.

The deal, announced on June 6, was carried out by five members on official golf panels over seven weeks. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has received a large amount of backlash for his decision. Speaking via The Telegraph, Monahan said:

“I recognize everything that I’ve said in the past and in my prior positions. I recognize that people are going to call me a hypocrite. Anytime I said anything, I said it with the information that I had at that moment, and I said it based on someone that’s trying to compete for the PGA Tour and our players. I accept those criticisms, but circumstances do change.”

