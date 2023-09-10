LIV Golfers ft. Phil Mickelson ($106,000,000) and Dustin Johnson ($107,000,000) join the list of Forbes’ World’s Highest-Paid Athletes 

Golf stars Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson have joined Forbes' list of the top 10 highest-paid athletes. Johnson and Mickelson are ranked 6th and 7th, respectively, in the annual list released by the popular magazine.

While Johnson has earned more than $107 million over the past year, Mickelson has also raked in over $106 million during the past 12 months. Surprisingly, the majority of their earnings come from the Saudi-backed circuit's deal, with only a small portion coming from outside sources such as endorsements.

The top-10 list is dominated by soccer superstars, with Cristiano Ronaldo ($136 million), Lionel Messi ($130 million), and Kylian Mbappe ($120 million) leading the rankings. NBA star LeBron James is fourth and has earned around $119.5 million in the past year. Boxer Canelo Alvarez is in fifth place with $110 million.

While Johnson and Mickelson are the only two golfers in the top 10, there are a few more names in the top 50. Rory McIlroy was the highest-paid PGA Tour professional last year, ranking 15th with earnings of $80.8 million. Tiger Woods, despite not playing regularly in recent years, remains among the top-earning golfers with earnings of $76.1 million.

Cameron Smith holds the 17th spot with $73 million, followed by Brooks Koepka with $72 million and Bryson DeChambeau with $69 million.

Other golfers on the Forbes list of the top 50 highest-paid athletes include Patrick Reed (32nd), Sergio Garcia (46th), Jon Rahm (28th), Jordan Spieth (43rd), and Scottie Scheffler (45th).

Forbes list of highest-paid athletes

Here's the Forbes list of the highest-paid athletes:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer): $136 million Lionel Messi (Soccer): $130 million Kylian Mbappé (Soccer): $120 million LeBron James (Basketball): $119.5 million Canelo Alvarez (Boxing): $110 million Dustin Johnson (Golf): $107 million Phil Mickelson (Golf): $106 million Stephen Curry (Basketball): $100.4 million Roger Federer (Tennis): $95.1 million Kevin Durant (Basketball): $89.1 million Giannis Antetokounmpo (Basketball): $87.6 million Neymar (Soccer): $85 million Russell Wilson (Football): $85 million Russell Westbrook (Basketball): $82.1 million Rory McIlroy (Golf): $80.8 million Tiger Woods (Golf): $75.1 million Cameron Smith (Golf): $73 million Brooks Koepka (Golf): $72 million Kyler Murray (Football): $70.5 million Bryson DeChambeau (Golf): $69 million Lewis Hamilton (Auto Racing): $65 million Max Verstappen (Auto Racing): $64 million Klay Thompson (Basketball): $60.9 million Patrick Mahomes (Football): $59.3 million Damian Lillard (Basketball): $58.6 million Max Scherzer (Baseball): $56.7 million James Harden (Basketball): $55.1 million Anthony Joshua (Boxing): $53 million Jon Rahm (Golf): $53 million Aaron Rodgers (Football): $53 million Mohamed Salah (Soccer): $53 million Erling Haaland (Soccer): $52 million Patrick Reed (Golf): $52 million Paul George (Basketball): $51.5 million Kawhi Leonard (Basketball): $50.5 million Bradley Beal (Basketball): $49.8 million Derek Carr (Football): $48.9 million Orlando Brown, Jr. (Football): $48.6 million Aaron Donald (Football): $48.5 million Anthony Davis (Basketball): $48 million Jimmy Butler (Basketball): $47.8 million John Wall (Basketball): $47.8 million Jordan Spieth (Golf): $47.5 million Luka Doncic (Basketball): $47.2 million Scottie Scheffler (Golf): $47.1 million Sergio Garcia (Golf): $46 million Dak Prescott (Football): $46 million Deshaun Watson (Football): $45.8 million Serena Williams (Tennis): $45.3 million Tom Brady (Football): $45.2 million