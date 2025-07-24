LIV Golfers' Ryder Cup eligibility in question as the Saudi-backed tour makes big change - Reports

The Ryder Cup dreams of European golfers could be hit with the latest decision reportedly taken by LIV Golf. The DP World Tour and LIV Golf have had a complicated relationship for a long time now.

Following several big players' move to the Saudi-backed tour, the European Tour imposed sanctions on those players. However, there were ways to work around for LIV players to compete at events on the DP World Tour.

Despite signing a deal with the Public Investment Fund's (PIF) breakaway league, a number of European golfers wished to stay tied to the DP World Tour. Players such as Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton among others kept their DP World Tour membership intact by meeting the event participation quota. Moreover, this is part of the determining factor for LIV golfers being eligible for a spot in the European team.

Now, European players on the LIV Golf League might face a huge blow as a reported decision by the breakaway league could affect their Ryder Cup eligibility.

A report from the Telegraph claims that LIV Golf has informed players that it will not pay their DP World Tour fines after this year. The report adds that the league has already paid around $20 million in fines. In case, Rahm and Hatton's appeals to remain on the DP World Tour are unsuccessful, there will possibly be about $10-13 million (£8-10 million) of fines outstanding.

The alleged decision to stop the payment of fines could directly influence the golfers' membership on the European Tour. Sergio Garcia, who had made a similar appeal to stay in the Tour, had a smoother process as LIV paid a fine of about $1.3 million (£1 million).

However, the hearing for the Rahm and Hatton's appeals will reportedly take place post the 45th Ryder Cup in September this year. As a result, LIV golfers will be playing at Bethpage this year without any hitches. However, their chances of playing in future editions of the event could come under doubt.

Which LIV golfers will look to make the Europe Ryder Cup team this year?

With two months to go before the Ryder Cup commences, LIV golfer Tyrrell Hatton stands fourth in the Team Europe with 1279.33 points after decent performances at the Majors this year.

Jon Rahm sits in 21st place whereas Sergio Garcia is 137th. Tom McKibbin is also in contention for a spot as he stands in 46th position of the current standings.

While Rory McIlroy is the only player to have qualified for the European team so far, the final team will be announced after the Betfred British Masters in August. Robert MacIntyre and Tommy Fleetwood are the two other players in the Top 3, who will look to lock their spots on the Ryder Cup team.

The top six players will automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup, while captain Luke Donald will choose the remaining six players on the team.

