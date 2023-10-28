“LIV has no history” – Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau’s round of 58 ranking among LIV Golf’s lowest rounds

Bryson DeChambeau made history at LIV Golf after playing a round of 58 at the White Course at Greenbrier in West Virginia. He shot a splendid round of 58 earlier this year, which is apparently the lowest any golfer has made in the two seasons of LIV Golf.

DeChambeau played a round under 12 and became the second professional golfer to hit 58. He matched the record of fellow American Jim Furyk, who shot 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship, a PGA Tour event.

LIV Golf concluded its second season last week, and the Saudi circuit revealed a list of golfers who played the lowest round in LIV Golf.

They shared a post on their X account (formerly Twitter) with a caption saying:

"Taking it deep. Here is how @b_dechambeau’s 58 in Greenbrier ranks among LIV Golf’s lowest rounds"

Fans jumped into the comments section and said that LIV Golf does not have a history as it was just started last year.

One user commented:

"LIV has no history."

Here are some more fans reactions:

Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau’s round of 58 (Image via X/@livgolf_league)

Bryson DeChambeau's incredible performance at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier event resulted in his victory at the tournament. He played three rounds of 68-61-58 to win the trophy of the LIV Golf event.

He started the game with a birdie on the first hole and then added a double bogey on the third hole and made a birdie on the fourth round.

He made five birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey in the first round to score 68. His performance surprisingly improved in the second round when he fired a bogey-free 61.

He made nine birdies in the second round and carded thirteen birdies in the third round, along with one bogey, to score 58. He finished with a score of under 23 and registered six-stroke birdies over Mito Pereira.

"It’s beyond words" said Bryson DeChambeau after playing a round of 58 at the LIV Golf

DeChambeau is best known for his long shots on the golf course. It was expected of him to play a round of 58.

Speaking about his performance, Bryson said it was the greatest moment of his life. He was short of words while speaking about his performance in a press conference after winning the LIV Golf tournament.

Speaking about his performance, Bryson said (FoxNews):

"Probably the greatest moment in my golf career. It’s beyond words. I’ve been working so hard for a long time, and I knew something special was going to come at some point, I just didn’t know when. ... Then today I just kind of felt everything clicking."

Here is a list of the golfers who played the lowest round on LIV Golf:

Bryson DeChambeau: 58 (-12)

Brandel Grace: 61 (-9)

Cameron Smith 61( -9)

Harold Varner III 61 (-9)

Matt Wolff 61 (-9)

Bryson DeChambeau 61 (-9)

Talor Gooch 62 (-10)

Talor Gooch 62 (-10)