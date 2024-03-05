LIV Jeddah Television Viewership: Weekend ratings reach 221K on Saturday, 195K on Sunday

Plenty of people tuned in over the weekend to watch LIV Golf Jeddah on TV. The third event of the 2024 season saw a ratings total of over 221,000 on Saturday. The final round on Sunday saw 195,000 viewers tuned in. Please note that it doesn't include the streaming metrics.

Streaming totals aren't shared publicly, so anyone watching on the variety of online options for LIV Golf was not counted among the peak viewers on Saturday, so the number is probably at least a little higher.

LIV has plenty of viewership options. Aside from their live broadcast on The CW, they have The CW App, LIV Golf Plus and the LIV YouTube channel for streaming, which only adds to the viewership data.

They will soon have Caffeine for Friday coverage, but for now, that's the extent of the options. It resulted in upwards of 221,000 for the Saturday round at Jeddah, which was not in an American time zone.

These numbers tuned in and got to see Joaquin Niemann win his second of three events on LIV this season. He did so and took back the points lead for the season from Dustin Johnson, so it was an exciting tournament.

It was also just the third chance to watch Jon Rahm on LIV Golf, so some fans might have been watching for that or other fan favorite golfers.

LIV Golf Jeddah was turnaround for Phil Mickelson

It had not been a pretty start to the year for one of those LIV fan favorites, Phil Mickelson. At Mayakoba, he was second to last after shooting 11 over par. In Las Vegas, he was two under, which managed to place him at T30.

Phil Mickelson rebounded at LIV Golf Jeddah

He rebounded to finish T6 at -10 for the weekend. It was a prime performance for the veteran golfer who put the troubles aside and figured it out at Jeddah.

It's a good timing for Mickelson to be turning things around. The Masters await, and he's anxious to give it another shot after a surprising T2 performance last year. He said via Mirror at the time:

"Yeah, it just reaffirms that I knew I was close. I've been hitting quality shots. This doesn't feel like a fluke. It wasn't like I hit shots I haven't been hitting. I stayed present and didn't make loose swings or those bad swings at an inopportune time. I stayed very present and calm throughout, then executed and had a blast."

He continued:

"Like this is so much fun. Again, we're all grateful that we're able to play and compete here, and I think it's tremendous for this tournament to have all the best players in the world here. Then as a past champion, to be able to still be a part of it, it means a lot."

It'll be a stacked field this year again, one that includes fellow LIV Golfer Joaquin Niemann after his special invitation. Niemann won at Jeddah and has been in excellent form.