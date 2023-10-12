“LIV was NEVER going to get points”: Phil Mickelson shares his thoughts on latest OWGR verdict

Phil Mickelson is not at all shocked by the ruling handed down by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). They declined to allow LIV Golf events any points, so golfers will continue to see their world rankings drop on the rebel tour. This was something many LIV people had hoped for, but those hopes were dashed by the OWGR board.

Trevor Immelman, a pro golfer, said that he would have thought about what was required if world ranking points were something it needed. He said he would've done this at the outset to make sure that his theoretical tour did whatever the world-ranking organization required in order to get points. That's not what LIV did, but it's not something that shocks Mickelson.

He responded to the verdict by saying on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"LIV was NEVER going to get points. Why? 1) it’s a monopoly run by all the governing bodies 2) the PGA Tour tv contract is based on owgr criteria for them to get all their money 3) they would lose leverage in negotiations if LIV got points 4) last but not least, Tour has BORROWED against the tv deal! If they don’t hit their bench marks and don’t get all their tv money (from CBS :) they will have an immediate capital call. Don’t believe me? Ask Sean McManus."

He believes there's far more at play here than a simple regulations issue. The PGA Tour is one of the premier points-getting leagues in the world, and OWGR does work with them. Nevertheless, the board insisted that it wasn't personal.

They claimed that the ruling was simply because LIV is too different. The biggest issue is that there's no barrier to entry. Part of what makes earning points on the PGA Tour so worthwhile is that not everyone can even make the Tour.

That's not the case for LIV, which is part of the reason their events cannot get points. Mickelson isn't surprised, but this does mean that Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and others will not be able to ascend the OWGR leaderboard.

Phil Mickelson believes there's more at play for OWGR

Phil Mickelson is one of LIV's most ardent supporters. He believes in the tour and does not believe there's anything wrong with it. The blow they were dealt allegedly does not have anything to do with its controversial nature, though "Lefty" is not convinced.

OWGR president Peter Dawson said:

“This is entirely technical. OWGR has no hostility toward LIV whatsoever.”

After the meeting, the entire OWGR board determined that, for a wide variety of reasons, they could not earn points:

"At the meeting, the Board Committee unanimously determined that, at this time, the LIV Tour will not be recognised as an Eligible Golf Tour in the OWGR system.”

They did leave the door open for a future points system if LIV can acquiesce a bit more. They may or may not do that, but it's not something Phil Mickelson is worrying about very much.