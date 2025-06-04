"LIV is over"; "Jon Rahm said that too" - Fans react to Luke Clanton preferring PGA Tour legacy over Saudi-backed circuit’s money

Ahead of his professional debut, Luke Clanton took an indirect swipe at LIV Golf. He said that he would prefer playing for what he had always dreamed of playing on the PGA Tour, which was more than just fame and money.

Clanton is in Toronto, Canada, this week for the RBC Canadian Open 2025, which tees off on Thursday, June 5. The 21-year-old golfer earned his PGA Tour card only recently and is making his professional debut at this week's event.

On Tuesday, June 3, during the pre-event press conference for the RBC Canadian Open 2025, Clanton expressed his feelings about becoming a PGA Tour pro.

"I'm just excited to come out here and compete," he said. "It's not about the money. It's not about any of the fame. It's about competing with these guys on Tour. It's something I've chased for my whole, entire life, and especially my family."

Fans online had mixed reactions to Luke Clanton's comments. Many backed the 21-year-old golfer, while some felt it wasn’t logical to reject the generational wealth offered by the Saudi-backed circuit.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"LIV is over. They have two relevant golfers, three if you still count Koepka. No need to merge. Just start signing individual deals with Bryson and Rahm—LIV implodes in on itself at that juncture," one fan wrote.

"Jon Rahm said that too," another fan posted.

"Clanton is a great player but these guys are absolutely delusional," another fan commented.

"Good luck to Luke. Playing for money is a lot harder than playing for fun," one fan remarked.

"LIV can’t even offer deals anymore. Clown golf," one fan opined.

"What he is saying is he wants to be relevant in the grand scheme of competitive golf. He gets it, and the knuckleheads on LIV don’t," one user posted.

When will Luke Clanton tee off at the RBC Canadian Open 2025, Round 1?

Luke Clanton will tee off at the RBC Canadian Open 2025, Round 1, on Thursday, June 4, from the tenth tee at 7:40 a.m. ET. He is paired alongside Ludvig Aberg and Rory McIlroy for the first two rounds at TPC Toronto in Osprey Valley's North Course in Caledon, Ontario.

Although Clanton is making his first start as a professional as well as a PGA Tour member, he is not new to the circuit. He has already played 13 events and has an impressive record. Last season, he made seven cuts in eight starts and posted four top-10s, including a couple of runner-up finishes.

This season, however, has been colder for the 21-year-old golfer. He has played five events so far and has made three cuts, with two top-20 finishes.

Here’s a look at Luke Clanton’s 2025 season:

Sony Open in Hawaii – CUT

– CUT Farmers Insurance Open – T15

– T15 WM Phoenix Open – CUT

– CUT Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T18

– T18 Valspar Championship – T42

