LIV star Bryson DeChambeau gives his verdict on rolled back golf ball after testing

Bryson DeChambeau refloated the ball roll back rule issue this week by posting a new video on his YouTube channel. He played a round with a ball considered "roll back" and the result was not to his liking.

It's a Nike-produced ball that is currently discontinued. According to Bryson DeChambeau, it could be one of the balls that the governing bodies will allow when the "ball rollback rule" takes effect in 2028.

Bryson DeChambeau played this round at Dallas National Golf Club, a 7,300-yard, par-72 course founded in 2002 and designed by Tom Fazio.

He expressed negative opinions about using balls with these types of features and commented in the video:

"Were they [the governing bodies] saying it’s like a 10-11 yard difference? Na. It’s like 15-20. If I hit that good it was probably 25. I don’t like it."

He also said:

"Six miles an hour slower (from 185 to 179). That's actually wild. Yeah, I don't want a roll back golf ball it's ridiculous... that's a really big difference in distance."

Bryson DeChambeau is known for the golf-related content he posts on social networks, mainly YouTube. His channel has more than 520,000 subscribers and 91 videos.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) and the R&A, the governing bodies of world golf, announced at the end of 2023 that they had jointly adopted the decision to establish balls with less reach than those currently in use.

With this measure, the USGA and the R&A seek to limit the increasing reach that elite players have achieved. According to both institutions, there will be virtually no effect on recreational players.

Bryson DeChambeau's performance in the 2024 season so far

Bryson DeChambeau continues to shine as one of LIV Golf's top stars during the 2024 season. With the first third of the season already completed, he currently holds the 7th rank in the individual standings.

DeChambeau has two top-10 finishes in four LIV Golf tournaments. His results have improved as the season has progressed and his best finishes have come in the two most recent tournaments.

The American began the season by finishing 26th at LIV Golf Mayakoba with a score of 1 under. He improved significantly at LIV Golf Las Vegas, where he finished 11th with a score of 7 under.

Afterwards, he traveled to Saudi Arabia to compete in the LIV Golf Jeddah, achieving his best result so far with a 4th place finish and a score of 12 under. Finally, he concluded with a 7th-place finish in Hong Kong, scoring 11 under.

DeChambeau was very successful in the previous season with two wins and three other top 10s in 13 individual tournaments. This led him to finish ranked 4th in the individual standings with 149 points.