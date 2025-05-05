LIV star Jon Rahm bashed by analyst despite top 10 finishes

Jon Rahm finished tied for seventh place at the LIV Golf Korea. He delivered a consistent performance, and his overall score was eight strokes below par. Interestingly, Rahm was the top performer in his team, Legion XIII. Despite that, he received some criticism on the latest episode of Fried Egg Golf.

Ad

Golf analysts Andy Johnson and Brendan Porath appeared on the May 5 broadcast of the Shotgun Start show and reviewed LIV Golf Korea. The topic of Rahm's performance came up, and Johnson shared his thoughts on how he fared at the event.

Johnson remarked that Rahm's performance wasn't outstanding. The Spaniard finished 11 strokes behind the winner, Bryson DeChambeau. He explained:

"Jon Rahm, he finished like, he finished where? The count? T7? Yeah. He was nine shots back, or 11 shots back, of Bryson in a 52-player field [54]."

Ad

Trending

Despite Jon Rahm continuing his consistent run since joining LIV Golf, Andy Johnson made light of his achievements, noting that top ten finishes in LIV Golf are equivalent to a top 25 or 30 finish on the PGA Tour.

"You can say, "Oh, top 10, top 10." He was not competitive. That's not a mark of being competitive. That shouldn't count as a top 10? A top 10 on LIV is like a top 25 on the PGA Tour. Maybe a top 30." [H/T: 13:44]

Ad

Ad

The T7 finish helped Jon Rahm continue his run of finishing in the top 10 in every LIV Golf event he has completed since joining from the PGA Tour ahead of the 2024 season.

How much money did Jon Rahm make at LIV Golf Korea?

LIV Golf Korea - Day One - Source: Getty

LIV Golf Korea was held at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea. The tournament was held from May 2-4, with a total purse value of $20 million. Interestingly, Jon Rahm, who finished in seventh place, received a total of $470,500.

Ad

Here's a breakdown of the purse and how much money each golfer earned:

Bryson DeChambeau – $4,000,000

– $4,000,000 Charles Howell III – $2,250,000

– $2,250,000 Talor Gooch – $1,500,000

– $1,500,000 Patrick Reed – $900,000

– $900,000 Thomas Pieters – $900,000

– $900,000 Matthew Wolff – $800,000

– $800,000 Cameron Smith – $470,500

– $470,500 Jinichiro Kozuma – $470,500

– $470,500 Jon Rahm – $470,500

– $470,500 Carlos Ortiz – $470,500

– $470,500 Richard Bland – $470,500

– $470,500 Louis Oosthuizen – $360,000

– $360,000 Ian Poulter – $311,250

– $311,250 Tyrrell Hatton – $311,250

– $311,250 Lucas Herbert – $311,250

– $311,250 Dean Burmester – $311,250

– $311,250 Andy Ogletree – $260,000

– $260,000 Brooks Koepka – $260,000

– $260,000 Bubba Watson – $260,000

– $260,000 Cameron Tringale – $212,142

– $212,142 Luis Masaveu – $212,142

– $212,142 Graeme McDowell – $212,142

– $212,142 Henrik Stenson – $212,142

– $212,142 Sebastian Munoz – $212,142

– $212,142 David Puig – $212,142

– $212,142 Joaquin Niemann – $212,142

– $212,142 Caleb Surratt – $182,500

– $182,500 Jason Kokrak – $182,500

– $182,500 Paul Casey – $165,000

– $165,000 Mito Pereira – $165,000

– $165,000 Max Lee – $165,000

– $165,000 Sam Horsfield – $165,000

– $165,000 Peter Uihlein – $165,000

– $165,000 Marc Leishman – $146,500

– $146,500 Charl Schwartzel – $146,500

– $146,500 Dustin Johnson – $146,500

– $146,500 Kevin Na – $146,500

– $146,500 Brendan Steele – $140,000

– $140,000 John Catlin – $135,333

– $135,333 Abraham Ancer – $135,333

– $135,333 Adrian Meronk – $135,333

– $135,333 Sergio Garcia – $128,666

– $128,666 Matt Jones – $128,666

– $128,666 Minkyu Kim – $128,666

– $128,666 Martin Kaymer – $125,000

– $125,000 Anirban Lahiri – $125,000

– $125,000 Tom McKibbin – $123,000

– $123,000 Yubin Jang – $90,000

– $90,000 Lee Westwood – $90,000

– $90,000 Phil Mickelson – $60,000

– $60,000 Frederik Kjettrup – $60,000

– $60,000 Harold Varner III – $50,000

– $50,000 Anthony Kim – $50,000

– $50,000 Danny Lee – $50,000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More