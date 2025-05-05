LIV star Jon Rahm bashed by analyst despite top 10 finishes

Jon Rahm finished tied for seventh place at the LIV Golf Korea. He delivered a consistent performance, and his overall score was eight strokes below par. Interestingly, Rahm was the top performer in his team, Legion XIII. Despite that, he received some criticism on the latest episode of Fried Egg Golf.
Golf analysts Andy Johnson and Brendan Porath appeared on the May 5 broadcast of the Shotgun Start show and reviewed LIV Golf Korea. The topic of Rahm's performance came up, and Johnson shared his thoughts on how he fared at the event.
Johnson remarked that Rahm's performance wasn't outstanding. The Spaniard finished 11 strokes behind the winner, Bryson DeChambeau. He explained:
"Jon Rahm, he finished like, he finished where? The count? T7? Yeah. He was nine shots back, or 11 shots back, of Bryson in a 52-player field [54]."
Despite Jon Rahm continuing his consistent run since joining LIV Golf, Andy Johnson made light of his achievements, noting that top ten finishes in LIV Golf are equivalent to a top 25 or 30 finish on the PGA Tour.
"You can say, "Oh, top 10, top 10." He was not competitive. That's not a mark of being competitive. That shouldn't count as a top 10? A top 10 on LIV is like a top 25 on the PGA Tour. Maybe a top 30." [H/T: 13:44]
The T7 finish helped Jon Rahm continue his run of finishing in the top 10 in every LIV Golf event he has completed since joining from the PGA Tour ahead of the 2024 season.
How much money did Jon Rahm make at LIV Golf Korea?
LIV Golf Korea was held at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea. The tournament was held from May 2-4, with a total purse value of $20 million. Interestingly, Jon Rahm, who finished in seventh place, received a total of $470,500.
Here's a breakdown of the purse and how much money each golfer earned:
- Bryson DeChambeau – $4,000,000
- Charles Howell III – $2,250,000
- Talor Gooch – $1,500,000
- Patrick Reed – $900,000
- Thomas Pieters – $900,000
- Matthew Wolff – $800,000
- Cameron Smith – $470,500
- Jinichiro Kozuma – $470,500
- Jon Rahm – $470,500
- Carlos Ortiz – $470,500
- Richard Bland – $470,500
- Louis Oosthuizen – $360,000
- Ian Poulter – $311,250
- Tyrrell Hatton – $311,250
- Lucas Herbert – $311,250
- Dean Burmester – $311,250
- Andy Ogletree – $260,000
- Brooks Koepka – $260,000
- Bubba Watson – $260,000
- Cameron Tringale – $212,142
- Luis Masaveu – $212,142
- Graeme McDowell – $212,142
- Henrik Stenson – $212,142
- Sebastian Munoz – $212,142
- David Puig – $212,142
- Joaquin Niemann – $212,142
- Caleb Surratt – $182,500
- Jason Kokrak – $182,500
- Paul Casey – $165,000
- Mito Pereira – $165,000
- Max Lee – $165,000
- Sam Horsfield – $165,000
- Peter Uihlein – $165,000
- Marc Leishman – $146,500
- Charl Schwartzel – $146,500
- Dustin Johnson – $146,500
- Kevin Na – $146,500
- Brendan Steele – $140,000
- John Catlin – $135,333
- Abraham Ancer – $135,333
- Adrian Meronk – $135,333
- Sergio Garcia – $128,666
- Matt Jones – $128,666
- Minkyu Kim – $128,666
- Martin Kaymer – $125,000
- Anirban Lahiri – $125,000
- Tom McKibbin – $123,000
- Yubin Jang – $90,000
- Lee Westwood – $90,000
- Phil Mickelson – $60,000
- Frederik Kjettrup – $60,000
- Harold Varner III – $50,000
- Anthony Kim – $50,000
- Danny Lee – $50,000