LIV star Phil Mickelson reacts to post from Golf Influencers with 528,000 YT followers competing in the Creator Classic

The 2025 Creator Classic is set to take place on March 12, and the PGA Tour recently unveiled the names of influencers who will be at TPC Sawgrass for the event. American professional golfer Phil Mickelson expressed his joy, saying he is happy for the players who will compete in the event.

Phil Mickelson is a former PGA Tour player who turned pro in 1992 and currently plays in the LIV Golf League. The American golfer has 45 PGA Tour wins and 11 European Tour wins. He won the Open Championship in 2013 and has come second in the U.S. Open six times.

Mickelson recently interacted with Wesley Bryan of the Bryan Bros, one of the influencers who will tee off at TPC Sawgrass. Bryan released a statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying he was excited to be in the field.

“I am playing in the Creator Classic in a couple weeks. So is George. So is Grant. So excited. See y’all there,” Wesley Bryan said via X.

Phil Mickelson replied to Bryan, saying:

“I’m so happy for you guys. Should I feel left out? Because I don’t.”

The 2025 Creator Classic promises to be a star-studded event featuring some of the most prominent social media personalities and YouTube golf names. The field will see returning players such as The Bryan Bros: Wesley Bryan and George Bryan, Gabby Golf Girl, and Fat Perez. The Bryan Bros channel has 528,000 YouTube subscribers, and Gabby Golf Girl has 170,000.

YouTube star Grant Horvat will also make his Creator Classic debut alongside Tisha Alyn, Chris Solomon, and Kyle Berkshire. A personality from Barstool Sports will also join the field.

What is the format for the 2025 Creator Classic?

Last year, the inaugural Creator Classic featured 16 YouTubers who played in a nine-hole tournament. This year, golfers will play in eight holes of stroke play. The event will begin at the par-4 10th hole of the course and finish on the 17th hole. The top three players will then compete in a one-hole sudden-death playoff to determine the final champion.

Luke Kwon won last year's event at East Lake. He played against stars such as Sean Walsh, Paige Spiranac, Brad Dalke, Roger Steele, Wesley Bryan, and George Byran. Kwon finished one-under after a playoff with Walsh and Steele. He was closely followed by Wesley Bryan with two-under.

For his victory, Kwon received a trophy and griddle from Blackstone. He also received two invites to the International Series. It is not yet confirmed if Kwon will return to the event this year to defend his title.

The PGA Tour recently announced that there will be three Creator Classics this year. The first will be at TPC Sawgrass, while the second and third will be at Wissahickon Course at The Philadelphia Cricket Club and The East Lake Golf Club, respectively.

