LIV Team secures exclusive apparel deal for Joaquin Niemann as he transitions from Adidas - Reports

Joaquin Niemann's contract with Adidas has either ended or has been bought out by LIV Golf as he will be seen in complete LIV gear for the new season, according to reports.

Niemann signed with Adidas in 2018, when he was a rising star, and has since been endorsing the brand. He had signed a multi-year contract with Adidas and was seen with the brand's headwear, apparel, and footwear on the course.

Adidas is currently signed with other pro golfers as well, including the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Brandon Wu, Collin Morikawa, and Daniel Berger.

Niemann was the World No. 1 amateur golfer in 2017-18 when he first signed with Adidas. The Chilean golfer is a part of the Torque GC in LIV Golf, which also includes Sebastian Munez, Mito Pereira, and Carlos Ortiz.

LIV Golfer Joaquin Niemann wins the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open on DPWT

In December of 2023, Joaquin Niemann beat Rikuya Hoshino in a playoff to lift the ISPS Handa Australian Open trophy on the DP World Tour. The silverware added to his two PGA Tour wins, making it his first international win since joining the LIV Golf series.

“It was a nice day. These last two playoff holes showed how I have been playing the last few weeks here in Australia. My putting hasn’t been the best, but I’ve been working hard on it, and it was nice to make that last putt. I always practice those 3-, 4-, 5-feet ones and know that one of those will be to win a tournament,” Niemann said via NBC Sports about his win.

Niemann became the second LIV Golfer in just a few weeks to win a DP World Tour event, after Dean Burmester won the Joburg Open.

Niemann is now gearing up for the 2024 LIV Golf season, which is all set to begin on February 2. The series will host 12 events this year and will have its season opener in Mayakoba, Mexico.