“Lol, sellout to the maximums” – Fans react to Phil Mickelson’s advert for his wellness brand

Phil Mickelson is an ardent health-conscious athlete. Even after crossing the age of 50, the American golfer competes with the young players. Mickelson never drank coffee until he reached 40 and then arthritis left him with no choice but to introduce caffeine to his diet.

Mickelson recently opened up about how he drew inspiration to stay healthy. Updating his fans on his health, the LIV Golf posted about his fitness brand, For Wellness, on his Twitter account, with a caption, saying:

"How Phil Mickelson Drew Inspiration From a Health Scare to Start a Fast-Growing Wellness Brand. I hope you enjoy the article. I’m proud to speak and be a part of INC 5000 fastest growing small businesses"

Mickelson is the co-founder of the fitness brand, For Wellness. He started the company with his long-term friend Dave Phillips in 2020.

Phil Mickelson's Coffee Diet

Mickelson's unique coffee blend has changed his life and made him more healthy and fit to compete in professional tournaments. After his victory at the 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, he was struggling to compete again. His body needed rest, so he decided to go on fasting for six days. He completely relied on water and a unique blended coffee.

Phil Mickelson and his performance coach Dave Phillips crafted a special coffee for the golfer that helped him regain his strength. The transition was unbelievable. Not only doe, he look fit but it has also improved his game.

His coffee is made from Ethiopian Yirgacheffe powder, coconut MCT oil, almond milk and cinnamon. Over the years, Mickelson has been an ardent supporter of his special blend coffee.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, Phil Mickelson opened up about his health at the Inc.5000 conference held in San Antonio. The six-time major champion said (as quoted by Inc.com):

"You cannot believe the excruciating pain. I'm laying on the ground. I can't roll over. I can't move. And I'm like having these thoughts of 'how am I going to play golf again?'"

His friend, Phillips, also spoke about the special coffee and said:

"As I grew up, studying coffee just became part of my life. Going into the mountains of Ethiopia and Yemen and looking at different varieties, where it's grown, the volcanic soil, why it's so good for you, and how high in antioxidants it is."

Phil Mickelson's company, For Wellness, has over 10,000 subscribers and they are said to generate a revenue of around $7 million in 2023.