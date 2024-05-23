“Looked like someone kicked him in the nuts” – Xander Schauffele recalls a ‘great’ hole-in-one story with Phil Mickelson

Xander Schauffele recalled an intriguing story about making his first ace while playing with Phil Mickelson. The American golfer recently won his maiden Major at the 2024 PGA Championship, held at Valhalla Golf Course on Sunday, 19 May. He played impressively well and won the Wanamaker Trophy by one stroke over Bryson DeChambeau.

Schauffele appeared in an episode of the Rich Eisen Show, where he recounted the story of his first hole-in-one:

"I was playing Phil during Covid in a heads-up money game in San Diego. And he pressed, and he actually jumped my turn like it was a part three, obviously, and up to the Tee box, wasn't his honour; he pressed me, and then his shot to like 10 feet on like 195 yards, and then I just hit a six iron. (11:50)

"Like I drew it in, it was like water all left of the hole. And I kind of pulled it a little bit, and it kind of took a nice bounce to the left and then went in, and he just pressed after being down in the match. He literally sat on the box. And it looked like someone kicked him in the nuts."

Phil Mickelson played with Xander Schauffele at the 2024 PGA Championship. However, they delivered completely opposing performances. While Schauffele went on to win the Major, Mickelson struggled significantly with his game and failed to make the cut after playing two rounds.

Xander Schauffele shot a record-breaking round at PGA Championship 2024

Xander Schauffele set a record for carding the lowest round in a Major during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship, shooting a round of 62. Interestingly, this was the second time Schauffele has shot a 62 in a Major.

Schauffele had a bogey-free first round, starting with a birdie on the second hole, followed by two more birdies on the third and fourth holes. He scored nine birdies in the opening round, followed by another round of 68.

In the second round, Schauffele carded four birdies and a bogey, and in the third round, he scored five birdies and a double bogey to finish with 68. Schauffele shot 65 in the final round, with seven birdies and a bogey, finishing with a score of 21 under par. He won the event by one stroke over Bryson DeChambeau, who finished with a score of 20 under par.

Viktor Hovland secured a solo third-place finish, while Thomas Detry and Collin Morikawa tied for fourth place. Shane Lowry and Justin Rose tied for sixth place, and Billy Horschel, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Robert MacIntyre all tied for eighth place.

After his Major victory, Xander Schauffele took a break and is not participating in this week's 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.