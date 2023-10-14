“Looking more and more like his pops” - Tiger Woods' outfit on The Hay at Pebble Beach impresses golf fans

Fifteen-time Major champion Tiger Woods is recovering from surgery and has been spotted playing golf pretty often these days. Recently, Golf reporter Dan Rapaport posted a picture of the American golfer on his Twitter account.

Unlike his usual casual outfit, Woods was seen in a hoodie and shorts with a cool hat and goggles. He donned a black hoodie with "Call of Duty" printed on the front clubbed up with basketball shorts and FootJoy's combo. He also wore a backward hat with goggles.

"This is an unprecedented fit from Tiger. Don’t think I’ve ever seen the backwards hat-printed hoodie-basketball shorts-FJ Icons combo on the golf course before this," Rapaport wrote in the caption.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compare Tiger Woods's outfit with his father. One user mentioned he looks more like his father, Earl Woods.

Fans reaction to Tiger Woods' new look (Image via X/@Daniel_Rapaport)

Here are some more fan reactions:

Fans reaction to Tiger Woods' new look (Image via X/@Daniel_Rapaport)

Fans reaction to Tiger Woods' new look (Image via X/@Daniel_Rapaport)

Who is Tiger Woods' father?

Tiger Woods' father, Earl, was a professional golfer. He had previously served in the US Army as an infantry officer and was retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Earl Woods was born on March 5, 1932, in Manhattan Kansas. He was one of the five children of Miles Woods. He attended Kansas State University, where he played baseball.

He later joined the military and served two combat tours during the Vietnam War. He started playing golf at the age of 42 at the Dyker Beach Golf Course and then coached his son Tiger.

Tiger Woods with his parents (Image via Getty/DAVID CANNON/ALLSPORT)

Last year during the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods shared the best lessons he learned from his dad and passed on to his son Charlie. Although Woods did not compete in the tournament due to his leg injury, he served his duty as the host of the tournament.

Speaking about his father Earl's lessons, Woods said:

"No.1, without a doubt, you get out what you put into it and don't expect any result if you don't put any work into it.Yeah, this is not handed to you. You got to earn it. And you got to go earn it every day. This is not something that's given to you. You got to hit those million putts before you become a good putter. You got to hit those shots on the range. You got to be able to go out there and do it. No one's going to do it for you. You got to go do it for yourself. "

Tiger Woods' father Earl was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1998 and died from a heart attack in 2006 at the age of 74.