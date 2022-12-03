Golf is in the blood of the Woods family. All generations are into the game, from Earl Woods to Tiger Woods and now Charlie Woods.

The 15-time major champion, who has been on a brief break due to a leg injury, is hosting the ongoing Hero World Challenge, which has its finale on Sunday, December 4.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods (Image via Getty)

Tiger Woods, who announced his departure from the event earlier last week, sees his duties as the tournament host. In a recent interview with the Golf Channel, the five-time Masters' winner opened up about the lessons he passed on to his son from his dad, Earl.

Tiger has not advised his son about the driver, putters, or shafts. Instead, he gave him two sentences that are quoted below.

Tiger said:

"No.1, without a doubt, you get out what you put into it and don't expect any result if you don't put any work into it."

In a conversation with Paul Azinger, Tiger elaborated:

"Yeah, this is not handed to you. You got to earn it. And you got to go earn it every day. This is not something that's given to you. You got to hit those million putts before you become a good putter. You got to hit those shots on the range. You got to be able to go out there and do it. No one's going to do it for you. You got to go do it for yourself. "

It is important to note that Tiger Woods will return to play at the 2022 PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie Woods. Last year, the father-son duo finished second in the event and are now hoping to win the trophy this year.

"It's nonstop": Tiger Woods talks about his son's gameplay

In an interview with Paul Azinger on Thursday at the Hero World Challenge Championship, Tiger also discussed his son's golf practices and their tactics while they played together.

Paul and Tiger had a conversation about Charlie's previous matches where Junior Woods was seen engrossed in the game, and he remained unperturbed even when Tiger Woods hit the ball in his line of vision.

Azinger, who was curious about the gameplay, asked Tiger:

"Do you mess with Charlie on some of those distraction-like little tricks?"

In response, Woods said:

"It's nonstop. No, it's nonstop."

"It's trying to get him -- if I can get into his head, that means someone else can get in his head. It's getting to a point where I can't get in his head, and then no one else can get in there, either. That's what my dad believed in."

Tiger and Charlie will join 20 other professional golfers at the 2022 PNC Championship, which will begin on December 15.

Justin Thomas and Nelly Korda will also play in the championship with their fathers, while Vijay Singh will play with his son.

Last year's champion, John Daly, will also return to defend his title alongside his son, John Daly Jr.

