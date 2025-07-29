"Looks like he doesn’t care" - Fans react to Jon Rahm's 'childish' reaction to landing in rough at LIV Golf UK

Fans on social media have reacted to Jon Rahm's reaction after his struggle with a game in the final round of the LIV Golf UK event last week. The Saudi league player competed in a three-day tournament, which wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, July 28.On the seventh hole on Sunday, Rahm's tee shot found the rough, and he was frustrated with his game. Nuclr Golf shared a video of his reaction on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:&quot;#WATCH — Jon Rahm was LIVID after his tee shot on the 7th hole found the rough at LIV Golf UK 😲&quot;Fans jumped to the comments section and talked about his reaction.&quot;Looks like He doesn’t care,&quot; a fan commented. Some called it a childish reaction.&quot;Childish,&quot; another fan wrote. &quot;Man child activities,&quot; a fan jotted. &quot;Such a child......golf manners are disappearing.....not cool,&quot; one more fan said. Here are more fans' reactions&quot;He really looks like he regrets moving to LIV. Oh well,&quot; a fan added. &quot;Rham is still fuming at playing minor league golf!&quot; one more said.A look at Jon Rahm's performance at the LIV Golf UK eventJon Rahm started the outing at the LIV Golf UK event with an opening round of 71. He had a tough time on the greens on Friday as he made a bogey on the third hole and a double bogey on the 13th. However, he also added three birdies.He improved in the second round and carded 67 with six birdies and two bogeys, followed by the final round of 65. He started on Sunday on the fourth hole with a birdie and added another one on the sixth.He then carded a bogey on the eighth, followed by three more birdies and a bogey on the 17th. The LIV golfer wrapped up the round with three consecutive birdies on the finishing hole for a round of 6-under and tied for T5 position at 10-under, missing the title by seven strokes.Jon Rahm's teammate, Caleb Surratt, settled in solo third place. In the post-round press conference, he opened up about Surratt's impressive game. He said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;I will say I'm proud of everybody on the team no matter how we perform. Been a really good week, obviously being led by Caleb. Getting his first top 10 and finishing third is a big deal, a big week. Hoping this can be the boost he needed to get to a level that we all know he can get to. Not that he isn't already there. Just a matter of proving it to himself. He's definitely good enough.Joaquin Niemann won the tournament by three strokes while Bubba Watson settled in second place.