"Lot of talk about growing golf" - Max Homa teams up with the First Tee to take golf lessons for local kids ahead of Wells Fargo Championship 

Max Homa teamed up with the First Tee for a golf session with the local kids ahead of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. First Tee is an NGO that teaches children some important life skills along with golf lessons.

Homa praised the organization's work in the field of growing the game. He told the PGA Tour:

"There's a lot of talk about growing the game of golf, and I think that starts with the kids. What the First Tee is doing and the impact that they're having on the next generation of both golfers and just humans is so important."

He added:

"So the fact that Wells Fargo is playing such a big role in helping to advance that, it warms my heart to know that I am aligned with a group that shares my love for this game."

The defending champion at Quail Hollow Club stated that the First Tee has always had a special place in his heart.

"I grew up at a golf course that had a junior program that thrived," he said. "And as I got older and started to learn about what the First Tee does and how it brings in kids who may not even be that interested in the game, but have diverse backgrounds that want to kind of have community."

The kids were also happy to have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with Homa.

"It's a big bragging right when I say, 'Oh yeah, guess what? Max Homa’s my coach'," said Ian, one of the kids who have joined First Tee.

Homa added that he would always be there to help junior golfers in the future as he knew how challenging golf can be while growing up.

"Any of them ever want anything, if they want to come out to golf tournaments, they got questions, I'm always here for the next crop of those junior golfers. I know how intimidating this game can be and how hard it can be and how crazy growing up is."

What's next on Max Homa's schedule?

Max Homa won the Wells Fargo Championship for the second time in 2022

Max Homa is scheduled to participate in the upcoming Wells Fargo Championship, which will commence on Thursday, May 4, at the Quail Hollow Club situated in Charlotte.

Homa is the defending champion at the Quail Hollow Club. Last year, he won the event for the second time after besting Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, and Matt Fitzpatrick by two shots.

The World No. 7 has failed to make a cut in his last two appearances: The Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the RBC Heritage. He also had an underwhelming performance at the 2023 Masters last month, where he finished T-43.

The PGA Tour has designated the Wells Fargo Championship as one of the most elevated events this year, with a total purse of $20 million. The 156-player field is expected to feature most of the top players, as it is mandatory for them to participate in these designated events.

