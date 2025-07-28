Lottie Woad made a dream start to her professional career by winning the Women’s Scottish Open in her debut appearance on the LPGA Tour. The 21-year-old from England closed with a composed 4-under 68 at Dundonald Links to finish at 21-under 267 and claim a three-shot victory over Hyo Joo Kim.Despite pressure from Kim, who opened with four birdies in her first seven holes and briefly tied the lead after birdies on 11 and 12, Woad responded with birdies at 13 and 14 and held steady. She capped her round with a wedge to within two feet on the final hole, tapping in for birdie and sealing the win.This win helped her leap almost 40 places in the Rolex Rankings standings. She now stands at the 24th position, surpassing Lexi Thompson, who has dropped down to 49. She is also ranked ahead of the likes of Megan Khang (39), Brooke Henderson (46), and Jennifer Kupcho (33).Lottie Woad becomes the second player in three years to win on LPGA debut, following Rose Zhang’s breakthrough at the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open. Her victory at Dundonald comes just weeks after winning the Women's Irish Open on the LET and narrowly missing a playoff at the Evian Championship.Ranked No. 1 in the women’s amateur standings earlier this year, Woad chose to skip her senior year at Florida State after earning enough points for an LPGA card. Her Scottish Open win validates that decision as she now heads to Royal Porthcawl for the Women’s British Open.Nelly Korda, grouped with Woad during the first three rounds, showed early promise Sunday with four straight birdies but faltered on the back nine. She shot 71 and finished eight strokes behind, still searching for her first win in 2025.Lottie Woad shares happiness after winning the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish OpenLottie Woad held a three-shot lead heading into the final round at Dundonald Links and wasted no time extending it. She opened with two birdies in her first three holes and added three more on the back nine, offsetting a lone bogey, to post a 4-under 68 and secure her maiden LPGA title.After the win, Woad reflected on the moment in a post shared to her Instagram:&quot;I guess that’s a pretty good first week at work. Really happy to win the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open! 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Thank you to everyone for an amazing week!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier, the 21-year-old from England told reporters that earning a victory on her first professional start wasn’t easy, describing the achievement as something truly special.&quot;Everyone was chasing me today, and managed to maintain the lead and played really nicely down the stretch and hit a lot of good shots, which is nice.&quot;Lottie Woad is set to tee it up next at the AIG Women's Open, scheduled to begin on July 31 at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.