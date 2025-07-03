'LOVE that pick by keegs, hell yeah’: Golf World backs Keegan Bradley’s new Vice Captain pick

Fans on social media were seemingly delighted by Keegan Bradley's pick for the assistant captaincy in the 2025 Ryder Cup. The American golfer announced his fifth US Team assistant captain for the biennial tournament on Wednesday, July 2.

Ad

Bradley picked up Gary Woodland, who would join Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, and Brandt Snedeker. Ryder Cup USA broke the news about the new assistant captain on X with a caption:

"Welcome to the team room, @GaryWoodland! 🇺🇸 Woodland has been named the fifth U.S. Ryder Cup Team Vice Captain by @Keegan_Bradley"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans in the comments section praised the pick.

"LOVE that pick by keegs, hell yeah," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Let’s go cap!! Well deserved," another fan wrote.

"What an awesome pick for a Vice Captain. Congratulations Gary. You are VERY deserving of this honor of representing your country!" one more fan added.

Here are more fans' reactions to Keegan Bradley’s new vice captain pick:

"Great Guy, well deserved title! Gary fought his way back to the field after brain surgery. He's the ideal candidate for inspiration. Gary is someone who NEVER QUIT or gave up," one more fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Brilliant. Much as I will be supporting the other team, I am so pleased for Mr Woodland," another fan wrote.

"Great decision .... seems like a really nice guy ! ... I wish him well ... and that comes from a European," one more fan added.

Keegan Bradley gets candid about naming Gary Woodland as the US team Ryder Cup vice captain

Keegan Bradley and Gary Woodland behind him (Image source: Getty)

Keegan Bradley, captain of the US Ryder Cup team, opened up about Gary Woodland in the press conference on Wednesday. He praised the fellow American golfer and also shared his excitement for the upcoming team event.

Ad

"I have an incredible amount of respect and admiration for Gary and all he has accomplished in this game,” Bradley said, via Golf.com. “As a major champion and someone who is still competing at a high level, he is well aware of the demands of performing on golf’s biggest stages. He will be a valuable leader for us over the coming months and throughout the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.”

Ad

Gary Woodland is gearing up for his first Ryder Cup appearance. Meanwhile, this season on the PGA Tour, he had so far competed in 17 tournaments and made the cut in 11 of them.

Woodland recorded some notable finishes, including a runner-up at the Texas Children's Houston Open, T16 at the Sony Open, and T11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. In his last outing at the Rocket Classic, he started his campaign with a first round at 67 and then played the next three rounds of 66, 73, and 71 to settle in T46.

The 2025 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from Sept. 25 to 28 at the Bethpage Black Course in New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More