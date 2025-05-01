LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025 weather forecast: Temperature, rain and more explored

The LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025 will begin shortly at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. The inaugural edition will start on Thursday, May 1, and conclude on Sunday, May 4.
144 players will tee off at the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025. According to Accuweather, the tournament will have favourable weather for golf in the first three rounds, though the final round may present some challenges.
The weather in the first two rounds will be sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will range from highs of 24°C (89°F) to lows of 32°C (75°F). Winds will be mild from 5 mph to 10 mph, with very low probability of precipitation.
In the third round, wind gusts are forecast to increase slightly, but the chance of rain will remain minimal. However, showers and thunderstorms are likely in the final round of the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025, with a 65% chance of precipitation in the morning and afternoon, cooler temperatures, and gusts up to 30 km/h (18.6 mph).
LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025 weather forecast
Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025, as per Accuweather:
First Round (May 1)
Morning
- Temperature: 25°C (77°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
- Wind: SE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Humidity: 34%
- Probability of Precipitation: 4%
- Cloud Cover: 70%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 28°C (82°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
- Wind: SSW 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
- Humidity: 19%
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Cloud Cover: 61%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 18°C (64°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Wind: NE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Humidity: 31%
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Cloud Cover: 29%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Second Round (May 2)
Morning
- Temperature: 24°C (75°F)
- Weather: Sunny and pleasant
- Wind: ESE 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Humidity: 27%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 76%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 32°C (89.6°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy
- Wind: S 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Humidity: 13%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 76%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 21°C (69.8°F)
- Weather: Clear
- Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Humidity: 21%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 11%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Third Round (May 3)
Morning
- Temperature: 27°C (80.6°F)
- Weather: Increasing cloudiness
- Wind: ESE 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
- Humidity: 28%
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Cloud Cover: 29%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 28°C (82°F)
- Weather: Breezy with increasing cloudiness
- Wind: SE 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 39 km/h (24.2 mph)
- Humidity: 21%
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Cloud Cover: 75%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 20°C (68°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy
- Wind: ENE 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17.4 mph)
- Humidity: 35%
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Cloud Cover: 82%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Final Round (May 4)
Morning
- Temperature: 17°C (62.6°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm
- Wind: WSW 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 30 km/h (18.6 mph)
- Humidity: 51%
- Probability of Precipitation: 65%
- Precipitation: 2.7 mm (0.11 in)
- Cloud Cover: 94%
- Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 20°C (68°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm
- Wind: WNW 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
- Humidity: 46%
- Probability of Precipitation: 65%
- Precipitation: 2.7 mm (0.11 in)
- Cloud Cover: 94%
- Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 15°C (59°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Wind: WNW 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Humidity: 59%
- Probability of Precipitation: 25%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 99%
- Visibility: 6 km (3.7 miles)