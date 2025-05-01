LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025 weather forecast: Temperature, rain and more explored

The LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025 will begin shortly at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. The inaugural edition will start on Thursday, May 1, and conclude on Sunday, May 4.

Ad

144 players will tee off at the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025. According to Accuweather, the tournament will have favourable weather for golf in the first three rounds, though the final round may present some challenges.

The weather in the first two rounds will be sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will range from highs of 24°C (89°F) to lows of 32°C (75°F). Winds will be mild from 5 mph to 10 mph, with very low probability of precipitation.

Ad

Trending

In the third round, wind gusts are forecast to increase slightly, but the chance of rain will remain minimal. However, showers and thunderstorms are likely in the final round of the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025, with a 65% chance of precipitation in the morning and afternoon, cooler temperatures, and gusts up to 30 km/h (18.6 mph).

LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025 weather forecast

Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025, as per Accuweather:

Ad

First Round (May 1)

Morning

Temperature: 25°C (77°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: SE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Humidity: 34%

Probability of Precipitation: 4%

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 28°C (82°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: SSW 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Humidity: 19%

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Cloud Cover: 61%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 18°C (64°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: NE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Humidity: 31%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 29%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Ad

Second Round (May 2)

Morning

Temperature: 24°C (75°F)

Weather: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: ESE 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Humidity: 27%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 76%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 32°C (89.6°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Wind: S 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Humidity: 13%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 76%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 21°C (69.8°F)

Weather: Clear

Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Humidity: 21%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 11%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Ad

Third Round (May 3)

Morning

Temperature: 27°C (80.6°F)

Weather: Increasing cloudiness

Wind: ESE 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Humidity: 28%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 29%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 28°C (82°F)

Weather: Breezy with increasing cloudiness

Wind: SE 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Wind Gusts: 39 km/h (24.2 mph)

Humidity: 21%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 75%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Wind: ENE 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17.4 mph)

Humidity: 35%

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Cloud Cover: 82%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Ad

Final Round (May 4)

Morning

Temperature: 17°C (62.6°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm

Wind: WSW 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 30 km/h (18.6 mph)

Humidity: 51%

Probability of Precipitation: 65%

Precipitation: 2.7 mm (0.11 in)

Cloud Cover: 94%

Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm

Wind: WNW 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Humidity: 46%

Probability of Precipitation: 65%

Precipitation: 2.7 mm (0.11 in)

Cloud Cover: 94%

Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)

Ad

Evening

Temperature: 15°C (59°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: WNW 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Humidity: 59%

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 99%

Visibility: 6 km (3.7 miles)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More