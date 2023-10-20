LPGA BMW Ladies Championship 2023 leaderboard: Who is leading the tournament at the end of Day 2?

The BMW Ladies Championship saw another competitive round on Friday with 30 players breaking par. Ashleigh Buhai dropped off the top of the leaderboard but remains in contention, just two shots off the lead.

Minjee Lee leads the BMW Ladies Championship after the second round. Lee carded a round of -3 with four birdies and one bogey. She combined her performance with less than stellar rounds from Alison Lee and Buhai (even and +1 respectively) to sit alone atop the leaderboard.

Expand Tweet

Lee had an outstanding first round at the BMW Ladies Championship, carding an eagle, seven birdies and just one bogey for a score of -8.

Other standout performances at the BMW Ladies Championship on Friday included Jeongeun Lee6, Angel Yin and Nelly Korda, who tied for the best score of the day (-4). That score put Lee6 in T4, while Yin finished the day in T7 and Korda in T9.

As for the top players present, defending champion of the BMW Ladies Championship, Lydia Ko is doing very well on T4. Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier is also well positioned on T9, while Allisen Corpuz and Ruoning Yin are a little further back on T21.

The other side of the coin is world number one and 2023 double major champion Lilia Vu, who is ranked T57.

BMW Ladies Championship: Leaderboard after day two

Here is the BMW Ladies Championship leaderboard after day two:

1 Minjee Lee -11

T2 Alison Lee -9

T2 Ashleigh Buhai -9

T4 Jeongeun Lee6 -8

T4 Lydia Ko -8

T4 Hae Ran Ryu -8

T7 Angel Yin -7

T7 Yan Liu -7

T9 Nelly Korda -6

T9 Celine Boutier -6

T9 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -6

T12 A Lim Kim -5

T12 Jenny Shin -5

T12 Hannah Green -5

T12 Brooke M. Henderson -5

T12 Hyo Joo Kim -5

T12 Hinako Shibuno -5

T12 Lauren Coughlin -5

T12 Maja Stark -5

T12 Ayaka Furue -5

T21 Ji Yai Shin -4

T21 Allisen Corpuz -4

T21 Megan Khang -4

T21 Ruoning Yin -4

T25 Yuka Saso -3

T25 Pajaree Anannarukarn -3

T25 Eun Hee Ji -3

T25 Gaby Lopez -3

T25 Atthaya Thitikul -3

T25 Linnea Strom -3

T25 Amy Yang -3

T25 Madelene Sagstrom -3

T25 Stephanie Kyriacou -3

T34 Ariya Jutanugarn -2

T34 Hee Young Park -2

T34 Jieun Seo (a) -2

T34 In Gee Chun -2

T34 Sarah Schmelzel -2

T34 Patty Tavatanakit -2

T34 Linn Grant -2

T34 Andrea Lee -2

T34 Alexa Pano -2

T34 Seojin Park (a) -2

T44 Jin Young Ko -1

T44 Georgia Hall -1

T44 Nasa Hataoka -1

T44 Hye-Jin Choi -1

T44 Mi Hyang Lee -1

T44 Moriya Jutanugarn -1

T44 Esther Henseleit -1

T44 Narin An -1

T52 Rose Zhang E

T52 Grace Kim E

T52 Yu Liu E

T52 Nanna Koerstz Madsen E

T52 Aditi Ashok E

T57 Sung Hyun Park 1

T57 Lilia Vu 1

T57 Sarah Kemp 1

T57 Gemma Dryburgh 1

T57 Stephanie Meadow 1

T62 Carlota Ciganda 2

T62 Perrine Delacour 2

T62 Soomin Oh (a) 2

T62 Albane Valenzuela 2

T66 Ryann O'Toole 3

T66 Olivia Cowan 3

T66 Jennifer Kupcho 3

T66 Peiyun Chien 3

70 Chanettee Wannasaen 4

T71 Celine Borge 5

T71 So Yeon Ryu 5

T71 Sei Young Kim 5

T74 Matilda Castren 6

T74 Maria Fassi 6

T74 Danielle Kang 6

77 Dabeen Yun (a)

21-Anna Nordqvist WD