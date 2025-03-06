LPGA icon Charley Hull reshares ‘how John Daly smoked and drank his way to major victory’

Charley Hull recently shared an Instagram story highlighting the unconventional lifestyle of golf legend John Daly, known for his smoking and drinking habits during major tournaments. The Instagram post was originally shared by the video creator, The Upshot, and later reshared by Hull.

In addition to playing golf, Daly became famous for his unique lifestyle. Reports suggest he could smoke several cigarettes and multiple cans of beer a day, even during the tournaments. Meanwhile, the video shared by Hull features a podcast host who's talking about Daly, stating:

"He gets a late call up to the 1991 PGA Championship. So he was ninth on the list of reserves. So you don't think you're going to make it on, but just on the eve of the tournament, one of the players pulls out his wife's about to give birth, and the organizers are desperately bringing around everybody on the reserve list. Nobody can make it. So he's the last one on the list. They eventually get down tables like, yeah, okay, I'll make it. So he jumps in the car with a mate of his, and they drive through the night. He's like, hung over in the back seat, and they arrive at the course on the morning, first morning of the tournament, and there's no time for him to practice at all. Just basically gets out of the car and tees off. And he wins the tournament incredibly. And yeah, the fans go wild, really."

Charley Hull's Instagram story | Source: Instagram/@charley.hull

"So he stands there. He's hitting it miles. He's not been to bed before the first round. He's not seen the course. He's puffing on six and even walking up the 18th hole, he was caught on the cameras going up to one of the spectators and taking a beer out their hand and swinging above the 18th as a reserve who's never played much at that top level before to completely obliterate everyone with that lack of preparation. It's amazing."

Additionally, Hull's admiration for Daly was evident when she went viral for a John Daly moment during the 2024 U.S. Women's Open 2024. Hull was photographed signing autographs with a cigarette in her mouth.

Charley Hull set for 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open debut

The 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open is right around the corner, bolstered by the confirmation that English golfer Charley Hull will participate in the tournament. This event, scheduled from July 3-6 at the O'Meara Course at Carton House, Fairmont, marks Hull's first professional event in Ireland since turning pro in 2013.

Hull joins a long list of stars, including Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Annabel Dimmock, and Lottie Woad. The tournament will also feature Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom.

The 2024 edition of the KPMG Women's Irish Open gathered around 37,000 spectators. Apart from that, the 28-year-old Briton recently secured a tie for fourth place at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore in February 2025. She finished T19 at the Founder's Cup, her first tournament of the ongoing season. Hull is ranked 10th on the Women's World Golf Rankings.

