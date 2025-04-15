LPGA JM Eagle LA Championship 2025: Schedule, venue, and more explored

The LPGA Tour's latest stop is the JM Eagle LA Championship after completing the Ford Championship, which concluded with Kim Hyo-joo winning the tournament at 22-under. The JM Eagle LA Championship will take place this week, and here's the schedule for the tournament:

Day 1 - April 17: Round 1

Day 2 - April 18: Round 2

Day 3 - April 19: Round 3

Day 4 - April 20: Round 4

The JM Eagle LA Championship will be played at the El Caballero Country Club for the first time as the home turf of the tournament, as the Wilshire Country Club will be revamped throughout the year. The El Caballero Country Club was crafted by Trent Jones Sr., and the venue hosted other tournaments like the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship.

Hannah Green won the tournament last year with a total score of 12-under. Maja Stark finished in second place with 9-under.

What is the field of the JM Eagle LA Championship?

Nelly Korda will headline the JM Eagle LA Championship as the highest-ranked golfer in the field. The tournament also welcomes LPGA winners like Rio Takeda and Cheyenne Knight.

The sponsor invitee list includes Caroline Canales and Asterisk Talley. Defending champion Hannah Green is making a comeback to the field.

Here's a list of all the golfers playing at the JM Eagle LA Championship:

Caroline Canales

Asterisk Talley (a)

Sophia Popov

Nelly Korda

Haeran Ryu

Jeeno Thitikul

Ayaka Furue

Hannah Green

Lauren Coughlin

Mao Saigo

Sei Young Kim

Lilia Vu

Jin Young Ko

Brooke M. Henderson

Celine Boutier

Hye-Jin Choi

Chanettee Wannasaen

Jin Hee Im

Jennifer Kupcho

Narin An

Nataliya Guseva

Angel Yin

Linn Grant

Nasa Hataoka

Gabriela Ruffels

Lucy Li

Sarah Schmelzel

Yealimi Noh

Esther Henseleit

Yu Liu

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Jasmine Suwannapura

Andrea Lee

Jenny Shin

Allisen Corpuz

Albane Valenzuela

Grace Kim

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Lexi Thompson

Madelene Sagstrom

Arpichaya Yubol

Minjee Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Linnea Strom

Ryann O'Toole

Leona Maguire

Sarah Kemp

Hyo Joo Kim

Gaby Lopez

Stephanie Kyriacou

Auston Kim

Hinako Shibuno

Alexa Pano

Ashleigh Buhai

Brittany Altomare

Ruixin Liu

Yuna Nishimura

Peiyun Chien

Somi Lee

Hira Naveed

Anna Nordqvist

Georgia Hall

Paula Reto

Wei-Ling Hsu

Wichanee Meechai

Minami Katsu

Gemma Dryburgh

Kristen Gillman

Stacy Lewis

In Gee Chun

Sung Hyun Park

Jeongeun Lee6

Rio Takeda

Cheyenne Knight

Elizabeth Szokol

Lauren Morris

Yahui Zhang

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Jessica Porvasnik

Brooke Matthews

Ingrid Lindblad

Jenny Bae

Fiona Xu

Madison Young

Cassie Porter

Jenny Coleman

Weiwei Zhang

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Lauren Hartlage

Hyo Joon Jang

Aditi Ashok

Ssu-Chia Cheng

Yan Liu

Lindy Duncan

Frida Kinhult

Bianca Pagdanganan

Xiaowen Yin

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Karis Davidson

Morgane Metraux

Savannah Grewal

Jiwon Jeon

Dani Holmqvist

Celine Borge

Caroline Inglis

Eun-Hee Ji

Danielle Kang

Miyu Yamashita

Chisato Iwai

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Manon De Roey

Akie Iwai

Gigi Stoll

Ina Yoon

Yuri Yoshida

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Dewi Weber

Kumkang Park

Gurleen Kaur

Adela Cernousek

Mariel Galdiano

Soo Bin Joo

Azahara Munoz

Benedetta Moresco

Mary Liu

Kate Smith-Stroh

Ana Belac

Caley McGinty

Alena Sharp

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Saki Baba

Amanda Doherty

Polly Mack

Pornanong Phatlum

Sofia Garcia

Daniela Iacobelli

Miranda Wang

Heather Lin

Olivia Cowan

Haeji Kang

Perrine Delacour

Caroline Masson

