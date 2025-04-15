LPGA JM Eagle LA Championship 2025: Schedule, venue, and more explored

The LPGA Tour's latest stop is the JM Eagle LA Championship after completing the Ford Championship, which concluded with Kim Hyo-joo winning the tournament at 22-under. The JM Eagle LA Championship will take place this week, and here's the schedule for the tournament:
Day 1 - April 17: Round 1
Day 2 - April 18: Round 2
Day 3 - April 19: Round 3
Day 4 - April 20: Round 4
The JM Eagle LA Championship will be played at the El Caballero Country Club for the first time as the home turf of the tournament, as the Wilshire Country Club will be revamped throughout the year. The El Caballero Country Club was crafted by Trent Jones Sr., and the venue hosted other tournaments like the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship.
Hannah Green won the tournament last year with a total score of 12-under. Maja Stark finished in second place with 9-under.
What is the field of the JM Eagle LA Championship?
Nelly Korda will headline the JM Eagle LA Championship as the highest-ranked golfer in the field. The tournament also welcomes LPGA winners like Rio Takeda and Cheyenne Knight.
The sponsor invitee list includes Caroline Canales and Asterisk Talley. Defending champion Hannah Green is making a comeback to the field.
Here's a list of all the golfers playing at the JM Eagle LA Championship:
- Caroline Canales
- Asterisk Talley (a)
- Sophia Popov
- Nelly Korda
- Haeran Ryu
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Ayaka Furue
- Hannah Green
- Lauren Coughlin
- Mao Saigo
- Sei Young Kim
- Lilia Vu
- Jin Young Ko
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Celine Boutier
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Jin Hee Im
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Narin An
- Nataliya Guseva
- Angel Yin
- Linn Grant
- Nasa Hataoka
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Lucy Li
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Yealimi Noh
- Esther Henseleit
- Yu Liu
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Andrea Lee
- Jenny Shin
- Allisen Corpuz
- Albane Valenzuela
- Grace Kim
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Lexi Thompson
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Minjee Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Linnea Strom
- Ryann O'Toole
- Leona Maguire
- Sarah Kemp
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Gaby Lopez
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Auston Kim
- Hinako Shibuno
- Alexa Pano
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Brittany Altomare
- Ruixin Liu
- Yuna Nishimura
- Peiyun Chien
- Somi Lee
- Hira Naveed
- Anna Nordqvist
- Georgia Hall
- Paula Reto
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Wichanee Meechai
- Minami Katsu
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Kristen Gillman
- Stacy Lewis
- In Gee Chun
- Sung Hyun Park
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Rio Takeda
- Cheyenne Knight
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Lauren Morris
- Yahui Zhang
- Fatima Fernandez Cano
- Jessica Porvasnik
- Brooke Matthews
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Jenny Bae
- Fiona Xu
- Madison Young
- Cassie Porter
- Jenny Coleman
- Weiwei Zhang
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Lauren Hartlage
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Aditi Ashok
- Ssu-Chia Cheng
- Yan Liu
- Lindy Duncan
- Frida Kinhult
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Xiaowen Yin
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Karis Davidson
- Morgane Metraux
- Savannah Grewal
- Jiwon Jeon
- Dani Holmqvist
- Celine Borge
- Caroline Inglis
- Eun-Hee Ji
- Danielle Kang
- Miyu Yamashita
- Chisato Iwai
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Manon De Roey
- Akie Iwai
- Gigi Stoll
- Ina Yoon
- Yuri Yoshida
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- Dewi Weber
- Kumkang Park
- Gurleen Kaur
- Adela Cernousek
- Mariel Galdiano
- Soo Bin Joo
- Azahara Munoz
- Benedetta Moresco
- Mary Liu
- Kate Smith-Stroh
- Ana Belac
- Caley McGinty
- Alena Sharp
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Saki Baba
- Amanda Doherty
- Polly Mack
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Sofia Garcia
- Daniela Iacobelli
- Miranda Wang
- Heather Lin
- Olivia Cowan
- Haeji Kang
- Perrine Delacour
- Caroline Masson