LPGA legend Lydia Ko faces injury scare heading into Chevron Championship 2025: Reports

With the first LPGA major, the Chevron Championship, around the corner, reports of Lydia Ko suffering from an injury to her right arm have emerged. Ko is one of the favourites heading into the event, but the latest developments might force the Kiwi to take a step back.

Lydia Ko recently told Golf Week that she felt fine last week but had a neck spasm when she woke up on Sunday, April 19. She also mentioned experiencing tingling sensations in her right arm, for which she is currently receiving extensive treatment.

Ko wasted no time in seeking help as she didn't want to take any chances. The golfer even claimed that she wanted to get healthy before the tournament starts on Thursday, April 24.

Interestingly, Lydia Ko competed in a nine-hole pro-am on Tuesday, which helped reveal an unexpected aspect of her injury. Following her participation, she explained that she can play but has issues with her backswing and finish. Ko told Golf Week:

"It’s better than yesterday, but still doesn’t feel like my normal arm. It was playable, but I could feel it at the top of my backswing and my finish."

Even Golf Central highlighted this on X (Formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"Lydia Ko is dealing with injury entering the season's first major, according to a report."

Lydia Ko is ranked third in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, and fans eagerly anticipate her appearance in the Chevron Championship. She even made it to the LPGA Power Rankings for the event and was ranked as the fifth fan favorite to win it.

How has Lydia Ko performed so far in the 2025 season?

PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational - Source: Imagn

Lydia Ko has had an excellent season thus far. She has finished in the top ten in three of the four tournaments she has entered and won one. It was only the Cognizant Founders Cup, where she had a relatively slow week.

After her Founders Cup stint, she picked herself up and notched a victory in the HSBC Women's World Championship and followed it up with a T6 finish at the Ford Championship last month. Here's a look at her performance in the 2025 season so far:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Jan 30–Feb 2)

Finished 6th place

Started with three bogeys and no birdies until the sixth hole but went bogey-free in the final 12 holes, and carded five birdies

Could not repeat her title-winning performance but finished the final round with a score of 70

Cognizant Founders Cup (Feb 6–9)

Finished Tied for 48th

Seemed to improve after scoring 71 in the first round, but ended with a final round score of 74

Off week, but made the cut

HSBC Women’s World Championship (Feb 26–Mar 2)

Won the tournament (23rd career LPGA title)

(23rd career LPGA title) Final score: 275 (-13)

Won by 4 strokes over Ayaka Furue and Jeeno Thitikul

over Ayaka Furue and Jeeno Thitikul Moved to #2 all-time in LPGA earnings

in LPGA earnings First win of the season — dominant performance

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass (Mar 27–30)

Finished Tied for 6th

Began with three birdies in her first five holes and was in contention for the top spot with five-under par through 12 holes in the final round

Had to settle for T6 after closing out with six consecutive pars

