  LPGA legend Michelle Wie West shares heartfelt reaction after Happy Gilmore 2 premiere

LPGA legend Michelle Wie West shares heartfelt reaction after Happy Gilmore 2 premiere

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 23, 2025 01:19 GMT
Netflix
Michelle Wie West, Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" Premiere (Image via Getty)

Michelle Wie West had a fun Hollywood experience this week at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere at the Lincoln Center in New York City. The LPGA Tour legend shared her excitement for the film's release on her social media.

In an Instagram post, Michelle Wie West shared a series of images of herself walking the green carpet at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere. While wearing a bold oversized jersey dress from Nike, she was all smiles during the event.

Wie West reflected on her experience in New York and shared her emotional connection to the film in her caption. She wrote (via Instagram @michellewiewest):

"Thank you @netflix @excelsm for having me at the Happy Gilmore 2 Premiere yesterday ❤️ That was FUN…. SO FUN. Excited for everyone to watch it on FRIDAY!! The cameos are insaneeee. Feels so surreal and cool to watch my fellow colleagues in a movie that was so iconic to me as a kid learning to play golf!!"
Here's a look into Michelle Wie West's night at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere in New York City (via Instagram @michellewiewest):

Michelle Wie West stated that she cannot wait for the rest of the world to watch Happy Gilmore 2 on its release date of Friday, July 25, on Netflix. She cannot wait for her fans and fellow golf enthusiasts to see the cameos in the sequel.

The Adam Sandler-written film sees several cameos throughout the film, including golfing superstars Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Jack Nicklaus, and many more. Among this list of 19 golfers are also both the World No. 1 golfers—Nelly Korda and Scottie Scheffler.

Michelle Wie West expressed her joy in seeing her fellow colleagues and friends on the big screen in her Instagram post.

However, the cameos in Happy Gilmore 2 do not just stop at professional golfers. Music icons Bad Bunny, Eminem, and Post Malone will join NFL sensations Reggie Bush and Travis Kelce as a few of the many celebrity and athlete cameos in the film.

Happy Gilmore 2 Full Cast and Cameos

Netflix released a list of the entire cast for the Happy Gilmore 2 film. While Adam Sandler comes back on the screen as the failed hockey player, golfing legend Lee Trevino will also return after his debut in the first film in 1996.

Golf's favorite influencer, Paige Spiranac, will star alongside three-time Major championship winner Nancy Lopez. Here's a peek at all the golfers and celebrities that are a part of the highly anticipated film (via Netflix):

  • Adam Sandler
  • Christopher McDonald
  • Julie Bowen
  • Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio
  • Travis Kelce
  • Conor Sherry
  • Ethan Cutkosky
  • Maxwell Jacob Friedman
  • Philip Fine Schneider
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Justin Thomas
  • Will Zalatoris
  • Ben Stiller
  • Blake Clark
  • Paige Spiranac
  • Sunny Sandler
  • Sadie Sandler
  • John Daly
  • Jackie Sandler
  • Eric André
  • Margaret Qualley
  • Martin Herlihy
  • Tim Herlihy
  • Nelly Korda
  • Nancy Lopez
  • Verne Lundquist
  • Jack Giarraputo
  • Kevin Nealon
  • Benny Safdie
  • John Farley
  • Kym Whitley
  • Lavell Crawford
  • Ken Jennings
  • Cam'ron
  • Eminem
  • Post Malone
  • Marcello Hernandez
  • Dan Patrick
  • Oliver Hudson
  • Reggie Bush
  • Kelsey Plum
  • Becky Lynch
  • Nikki Garcia
  • Jack Nicklaus
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
