LPGA legend Michelle Wie West shares heartfelt reaction after Happy Gilmore 2 premiere

Michelle Wie West had a fun Hollywood experience this week at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere at the Lincoln Center in New York City. The LPGA Tour legend shared her excitement for the film's release on her social media.In an Instagram post, Michelle Wie West shared a series of images of herself walking the green carpet at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere. While wearing a bold oversized jersey dress from Nike, she was all smiles during the event.Wie West reflected on her experience in New York and shared her emotional connection to the film in her caption. She wrote (via Instagram @michellewiewest):&quot;Thank you @netflix @excelsm for having me at the Happy Gilmore 2 Premiere yesterday ❤️ That was FUN…. SO FUN. Excited for everyone to watch it on FRIDAY!! The cameos are insaneeee. Feels so surreal and cool to watch my fellow colleagues in a movie that was so iconic to me as a kid learning to play golf!!&quot;Here's a look into Michelle Wie West's night at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere in New York City (via Instagram @michellewiewest): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMichelle Wie West stated that she cannot wait for the rest of the world to watch Happy Gilmore 2 on its release date of Friday, July 25, on Netflix. She cannot wait for her fans and fellow golf enthusiasts to see the cameos in the sequel.The Adam Sandler-written film sees several cameos throughout the film, including golfing superstars Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Jack Nicklaus, and many more. Among this list of 19 golfers are also both the World No. 1 golfers—Nelly Korda and Scottie Scheffler.Michelle Wie West expressed her joy in seeing her fellow colleagues and friends on the big screen in her Instagram post.However, the cameos in Happy Gilmore 2 do not just stop at professional golfers. Music icons Bad Bunny, Eminem, and Post Malone will join NFL sensations Reggie Bush and Travis Kelce as a few of the many celebrity and athlete cameos in the film.Happy Gilmore 2 Full Cast and CameosNetflix released a list of the entire cast for the Happy Gilmore 2 film. While Adam Sandler comes back on the screen as the failed hockey player, golfing legend Lee Trevino will also return after his debut in the first film in 1996.Golf's favorite influencer, Paige Spiranac, will star alongside three-time Major championship winner Nancy Lopez. Here's a peek at all the golfers and celebrities that are a part of the highly anticipated film (via Netflix):Adam SandlerChristopher McDonaldJulie BowenBenito Antonio Martínez OcasioTravis KelceConor SherryEthan CutkoskyMaxwell Jacob FriedmanPhilip Fine SchneiderRory McIlroyScottie SchefflerBryson DeChambeauBrooks KoepkaJustin ThomasWill ZalatorisBen StillerBlake ClarkPaige SpiranacSunny SandlerSadie SandlerJohn DalyJackie SandlerEric AndréMargaret QualleyMartin HerlihyTim HerlihyNelly KordaNancy LopezVerne LundquistJack GiarraputoKevin NealonBenny SafdieJohn FarleyKym WhitleyLavell CrawfordKen JenningsCam'ronEminemPost MaloneMarcello HernandezDan PatrickOliver HudsonReggie BushKelsey PlumBecky LynchNikki GarciaJack Nicklaus