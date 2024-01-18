LPGA to rename Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational to the Dow Championship, increase purse to $3,000,000: Reports

The LPGA Tour's Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational is reportedly getting a new name. Josh Carpenter, a golf analyst for Sports Business Journal, revealed in his recent social media post that the tournament could get a new name.

He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to unveil that the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will be renamed The Dow Championship in 2024. Moreover, the purse of the tournament will also be increased in 2024 as per the Carpenter. The golf analyst claimed that the tournament would have a purse of $3 million.

Carpenter shared the news on X with the caption:

"The@LPGA’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational is getting a new name this year: the Dow Championship. It’s also another purse increase on the LPGA, going to $3M from $2.7M."

The Great Dow Lakes Invitational is the calendar event of the LPGA Tour. It has concluded with four successful editions. The tournament takes place in teams of two women golfers and last year, it was Cheyenne Knight, who clinched the trophy while playing with her teammate Elizabeth Szokol.

The tournament has four rounds, which have been played in fourball and foursome format.

It is important to note that the tournament has its increased purse in 2023 also. The last year's edition was played with a purse of $2.7 million, which was increased from $2.5 million.

All about Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational was started in 2019 and has been completed with four editions. After the inaugural edition, the tournament was cancelled due to Covid-19 in 2020.

It's a 72-hole team stroke format tournament, which features 70-woman golfers. The first and third rounds are played in a fourball format while the second and fourth have a foursome or alternate shot format.

It has been sponsored by Dow Chemical Company and thus named after the sponsors. The event has witnessed a significant increase in the purse over the years. The first edition of the event has a purse of $2 million which was increased to $2.3 million in 2021. It had a purse of $2.5 million in 2022 and ultimately was increased to $2.7 million in 2023.

Cydney Clanton and Thidapa Suwannapura won the first edition after registering a six-stroke victory. They played four rounds of 67-64-63-59. Noticeably, Clanton and Suwannapura hold the record for scoring the lowest overall score. They settled for a score of under 27 to win the event.

Here are the winners of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational over the years:

2023: Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol

2022: Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas

2021: Ariya Jutanugarn and Moriya Jutanugarn

2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Cydney Clanton and Thidapa Suwannapura