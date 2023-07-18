LPGA Tour’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational: Schedule, prize money, top players and more

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational for the LPGA Tour has been announced. The event will be held at the beautiful Midland Country Club. The tournament, as the only two-woman team event on the LPGA Tour schedule, promises to be a one-of-a-kind and fascinating competition.
The players will compete for a $2.5 million purse, which will be divided among those who make the cut. The field is strong, with 16 of the top 50 players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the competitors. The tournament will feature excellent skill, strategic play, and fierce competition.
The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour's highly anticipated two-woman team tournament, has released its exciting itinerary. Golf fans will experience an incredible show of talent and teamwork at the Midland Country Club from July 19 to 22, 2023.
Tuesday, July 18
7:00 – 19:00
Golf
Pro-Am
8:00 – 19:00
Entry Gates
Gates Open
Free Admission
8:00
Entry Gates
Parking Opens
11:30 – 13:00
MyPros Luncheon
Wednesday, July 19
7:00 – 19:00
Golf
Round 1
Senior Day
7:00
Entry Gates
Parking Opens
7:50
Ceremony
Opening Ceremony
8:22
Golf
Round (1) Foursomes
9:00 – 10:00
Veteran’s Pancake Breakfast
Veteran’s Hospitality Suite
10:00 – 18:00
Entry Gates
Covenant Healthcare Kids Zone
10:00 – 18:00
Entry Gates
Hospitality Venues Open- Eat Great Trail
10:00 – 18:00
Entry Gates
STEM Center Open
10:00 -18:00
Entry Gates
Veteran’s Hospitality Suite
Thursday, July 20
7:00 – 19:00
Entry Gates
Gates Open
7:00
Entry Gates
Parking Opens
7:00
Golf
Round 2 (Four-ball)
10: – 18:00
Entry Gates
Covenant Healthcare Kids Zone
10:00 – 18:00
Entry Gates
Hospitality Venues Open- Eat Great Trail
10:00 – 18:00
Entry Gates
STEM Center Open
10:00 – 18:00
Entry Gates
Veteran’s Hospitality Suite
16:00 – 18:00
Veteran’s Happy Hour
Veteran’s Hospitality Suite
Friday, July 21
8:00 – 19:00
Entry Gates
Gates Open
8:00
Entry Gates
Parking Opens
8:00 – 10:00
Entry Gates
Special Olympics 3-Hole Challenge presented by Taylor-Made
8:32
Golf
Round 3 (Foursomes)
10:00 – 18:00
Entry Gates
Covenant HealthCare Kids Zone
10:00 – 18:00
Entry Gates
Hospitality Venues Open- Eat Great Trail
10:00 – 18:00
Entry Gates
STEM Center Open
10:00 – 18:00
Entry Gates
Veteran’s Hospitality Suite
12:00 – 18:00
Concert
18th Hole Player Walk-Up Music
16:00 – 18:00
Veteran’s Chicken Dinner
Veteran’s Hospitality Suite
Saturday, July 22
8:00 – 19:00
Entry Gates
Gates Open
8:00
Entry Gates
Parking Opens
8:56
Golf
Round 4 (Four-Ball)
10:00 – 18:00
Entry Gates
Hospitality Venues Open – Eat Great Trail
10:00 – 18:00
Entry Gates
STEM Center Open
10:00 – 18:00
Entry Gates
Veteran’s Hospitality Suite
12:30 – 18:00
Concert
18th Hole Player Walk-Up Music
Ceremony
Trophy Presentation
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational: Top players
Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, Hannah Green, and other notable players are expected to compete in the tournament.
The one-of-a-kind LPGA Tour tournament will feature 70 two-woman teams competing in a thrilling format that alternates between foursomes and fourballs over four rounds.
The final champions will be determined by a 36-hole cut. Fans can expect to see a show of extraordinary skill and teamwork as these talented athletes compete for the renowned crown.
Captain
Partner
Paige Crawford
Madison Barnett
Annabelle Pancake
Savannah Grewal
Brooke Henderson
Lexi Thompson
Jennifer Kupcho
Lizette Salas
Celine Boutier
Yuka Saso
Hannah Green
Su Oh
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Emma Talley
Megan Khang
Alison Lee
Georgia Hall
Ryann O'Toole
Paula Reto
Amelia Lewis
Cheyenne Knight
Elizabeth Szokol
Sarah Schmelzel
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Aditi Ashok
Matilda Castren
Kelly Tan
Sophia Schubert
Haylee Harford
Stacy Lewis
Maria Fassi
Pornanong Phatlum
Dottie Ardina
Daniela Darquea
Karis Davidson
Pauline Roussin
Pernilla Lindberg
Wichanee Meechai
Pavarisa Yoktuan
Brittany Altomare
Kris Tamulis
Jane Park
Paula Creamer
Yealimi Noh
Soo Bin Joo
Cristie Kerr
Kristy McPherson
Ruoning Yin
Xiaowen Yin
Hae Ran Ryu
Yaeeun Hong
Yu Liu
Ruixin Liu
Peiyun Chien
Yu-Sang Hou
Linnea Strom
Linnea Johansson
Celine Borge
Polly Mack
Maddie Szeryk
Lauren Hartlage
Sarah Kemp
Alena Sharp
Caroline Inglis
Amanda Doherty
Jaravee Boonchant
Gina Kim
Julieta Granada
Sofia Garcia
Kiira Riihijarvi
Ellinor Sudow
Gabriella Then
Ilhee Lee
Yan Liu
Muni He
Mariajo Uribe
Valery Plata
Jasmine Suwannapura
Cydney Clanton
Marissa Steen
Allison Emrey
Haeji Kang
Tiffany Chan
Annie Park
Jennifer Song
Bronte Law
Mel Reid
Jennifer Chang
Karen Chung
Min Lee
Weiwei Zhang
Dana Fall
Brianna Do
Dewi Weber
Alexa Pano
Mi Hyang Lee
Jeongeun Lee5
Charlotte Thomas
Mariah Stackhouse
Jing Yan
Kum-Kang Park
Aline Krauter
Ines Laklalech
Arpichaya Yubol
Chanettee Wannasaen
Christina Kim
Lindy Duncan
Samantha Wagner
Maria Torres
Luna Sobron Galmes
Magdelena Simmermacher
Riley Rennell
Rachel Rohanna
Louise Ridderstrom
Sarah Jane Smith
Ana Belac
Bianca Pagdanganan
Natalie Gulbis
Sydnee Michaels
Jackie Stoelting
Katherine Perry-Hamski
Vicky Hurst
Ashli Bunch
Laura Wearn
TBD
Bailey Davis
Christina Carroll
Jasmine Ly
Kimberly Dinh
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational 2023: Purse
The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational 2023 has a $2.5 million purse, making it an appealing proposition for some of the best female golfers. The substantial prize money adds an extra element of intensity and motivation for the players, pushing them to perform at their best on the course.
In earlier years, the champions of 2022, Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas, secured their place in history with a well-deserved triumph, each taking home a sizable sum of $301,586 from the $2.5 million purse. The victory demonstrated the event's dedication to recognizing extraordinary talent and teamwork, raising the status of the tournament even higher.
The title and a $2.3 million payout were won in 2021 by the fearsome tandem of Ariya Jutanugarn and Moriya Jutanugarn. The winners received $279,500 apiece, demonstrating the event's dedication to fair and equitable distribution of earnings, as well as recognizing the efforts and achievements of both participants in the two-woman teams.