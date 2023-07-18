LPGA Tour’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational: Schedule, prize money, top players and more

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational for the LPGA Tour has been announced. The event will be held at the beautiful Midland Country Club. The tournament, as the only two-woman team event on the LPGA Tour schedule, promises to be a one-of-a-kind and fascinating competition.

The players will compete for a $2.5 million purse, which will be divided among those who make the cut. The field is strong, with 16 of the top 50 players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the competitors. The tournament will feature excellent skill, strategic play, and fierce competition.

Schedule for the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour's highly anticipated two-woman team tournament, has released its exciting itinerary. Golf fans will experience an incredible show of talent and teamwork at the Midland Country Club from July 19 to 22, 2023.

Tuesday, July 18

7:00 – 19:00 Golf Pro-Am 8:00 – 19:00 Entry Gates Gates Open Free Admission 8:00 Entry Gates Parking Opens 11:30 – 13:00 MyPros Luncheon

Wednesday, July 19

7:00 – 19:00 Golf Round 1 Senior Day 7:00 Entry Gates Parking Opens 7:50 Ceremony Opening Ceremony 8:22 Golf Round (1) Foursomes 9:00 – 10:00 Veteran’s Pancake Breakfast Veteran’s Hospitality Suite 10:00 – 18:00 Entry Gates Covenant Healthcare Kids Zone 10:00 – 18:00 Entry Gates Hospitality Venues Open- Eat Great Trail 10:00 – 18:00 Entry Gates STEM Center Open 10:00 -18:00 Entry Gates Veteran’s Hospitality Suite

Thursday, July 20

7:00 – 19:00 Entry Gates Gates Open 7:00 Entry Gates Parking Opens 7:00 Golf Round 2 (Four-ball) 10: – 18:00 Entry Gates Covenant Healthcare Kids Zone 10:00 – 18:00 Entry Gates Hospitality Venues Open- Eat Great Trail 10:00 – 18:00 Entry Gates STEM Center Open 10:00 – 18:00 Entry Gates Veteran’s Hospitality Suite 16:00 – 18:00 Veteran’s Happy Hour Veteran’s Hospitality Suite

Friday, July 21

8:00 – 19:00 Entry Gates Gates Open 8:00 Entry Gates Parking Opens 8:00 – 10:00 Entry Gates Special Olympics 3-Hole Challenge presented by Taylor-Made 8:32 Golf Round 3 (Foursomes) 10:00 – 18:00 Entry Gates Covenant HealthCare Kids Zone 10:00 – 18:00 Entry Gates Hospitality Venues Open- Eat Great Trail 10:00 – 18:00 Entry Gates STEM Center Open 10:00 – 18:00 Entry Gates Veteran’s Hospitality Suite 12:00 – 18:00 Concert 18th Hole Player Walk-Up Music 16:00 – 18:00 Veteran’s Chicken Dinner Veteran’s Hospitality Suite

Saturday, July 22

8:00 – 19:00 Entry Gates Gates Open 8:00 Entry Gates Parking Opens 8:56 Golf Round 4 (Four-Ball) 10:00 – 18:00 Entry Gates Hospitality Venues Open – Eat Great Trail 10:00 – 18:00 Entry Gates STEM Center Open 10:00 – 18:00 Entry Gates Veteran’s Hospitality Suite 12:30 – 18:00 Concert 18th Hole Player Walk-Up Music Ceremony Trophy Presentation

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational: Top players

Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, Hannah Green, and other notable players are expected to compete in the tournament.

The one-of-a-kind LPGA Tour tournament will feature 70 two-woman teams competing in a thrilling format that alternates between foursomes and fourballs over four rounds.

The final champions will be determined by a 36-hole cut. Fans can expect to see a show of extraordinary skill and teamwork as these talented athletes compete for the renowned crown.

Captain Partner Paige Crawford Madison Barnett Annabelle Pancake Savannah Grewal Brooke Henderson Lexi Thompson Jennifer Kupcho Lizette Salas Celine Boutier Yuka Saso Hannah Green Su Oh Jodi Ewart Shadoff Emma Talley Megan Khang Alison Lee Georgia Hall Ryann O'Toole Paula Reto Amelia Lewis Cheyenne Knight Elizabeth Szokol Sarah Schmelzel Lindsey Weaver-Wright Pajaree Anannarukarn Aditi Ashok Matilda Castren Kelly Tan Sophia Schubert Haylee Harford Stacy Lewis Maria Fassi Pornanong Phatlum Dottie Ardina Daniela Darquea Karis Davidson Pauline Roussin Pernilla Lindberg Wichanee Meechai Pavarisa Yoktuan Brittany Altomare Kris Tamulis Jane Park Paula Creamer Yealimi Noh Soo Bin Joo Cristie Kerr Kristy McPherson Ruoning Yin Xiaowen Yin Hae Ran Ryu Yaeeun Hong Yu Liu Ruixin Liu Peiyun Chien Yu-Sang Hou Linnea Strom Linnea Johansson Celine Borge Polly Mack Maddie Szeryk Lauren Hartlage Sarah Kemp Alena Sharp Caroline Inglis Amanda Doherty Jaravee Boonchant Gina Kim Julieta Granada Sofia Garcia Kiira Riihijarvi Ellinor Sudow Gabriella Then Ilhee Lee Yan Liu Muni He Mariajo Uribe Valery Plata Jasmine Suwannapura Cydney Clanton Marissa Steen Allison Emrey Haeji Kang Tiffany Chan Annie Park Jennifer Song Bronte Law Mel Reid Jennifer Chang Karen Chung Min Lee Weiwei Zhang Dana Fall Brianna Do Dewi Weber Alexa Pano Mi Hyang Lee Jeongeun Lee5 Charlotte Thomas Mariah Stackhouse Jing Yan Kum-Kang Park Aline Krauter Ines Laklalech Arpichaya Yubol Chanettee Wannasaen Christina Kim Lindy Duncan Samantha Wagner Maria Torres Luna Sobron Galmes Magdelena Simmermacher Riley Rennell Rachel Rohanna Louise Ridderstrom Sarah Jane Smith Ana Belac Bianca Pagdanganan Natalie Gulbis Sydnee Michaels Jackie Stoelting Katherine Perry-Hamski Vicky Hurst Ashli Bunch Laura Wearn TBD Bailey Davis Christina Carroll Jasmine Ly Kimberly Dinh

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational 2023: Purse

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational 2023 has a $2.5 million purse, making it an appealing proposition for some of the best female golfers. The substantial prize money adds an extra element of intensity and motivation for the players, pushing them to perform at their best on the course.

In earlier years, the champions of 2022, Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas, secured their place in history with a well-deserved triumph, each taking home a sizable sum of $301,586 from the $2.5 million purse. The victory demonstrated the event's dedication to recognizing extraordinary talent and teamwork, raising the status of the tournament even higher.

The title and a $2.3 million payout were won in 2021 by the fearsome tandem of Ariya Jutanugarn and Moriya Jutanugarn. The winners received $279,500 apiece, demonstrating the event's dedication to fair and equitable distribution of earnings, as well as recognizing the efforts and achievements of both participants in the two-woman teams.