  LPGA Tour's Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational: Schedule, prize money, top players and more

LPGA Tour’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational: Schedule, prize money, top players and more

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jul 18, 2023 07:47 GMT
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational - Final Round
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational - Final Round(image via getty)

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational for the LPGA Tour has been announced. The event will be held at the beautiful Midland Country Club. The tournament, as the only two-woman team event on the LPGA Tour schedule, promises to be a one-of-a-kind and fascinating competition.

The players will compete for a $2.5 million purse, which will be divided among those who make the cut. The field is strong, with 16 of the top 50 players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the competitors. The tournament will feature excellent skill, strategic play, and fierce competition.

Schedule for the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour's highly anticipated two-woman team tournament, has released its exciting itinerary. Golf fans will experience an incredible show of talent and teamwork at the Midland Country Club from July 19 to 22, 2023.

Tuesday, July 18

7:00 – 19:00GolfPro-Am
8:00 – 19:00Entry GatesGates OpenFree Admission
8:00Entry GatesParking Opens
11:30 – 13:00MyPros Luncheon

Wednesday, July 19

7:00 – 19:00GolfRound 1Senior Day
7:00Entry GatesParking Opens
7:50CeremonyOpening Ceremony
8:22GolfRound (1) Foursomes
9:00 – 10:00Veteran’s Pancake BreakfastVeteran’s Hospitality Suite
10:00 – 18:00Entry GatesCovenant Healthcare Kids Zone
10:00 – 18:00Entry GatesHospitality Venues Open- Eat Great Trail
10:00 – 18:00Entry GatesSTEM Center Open
10:00 -18:00Entry GatesVeteran’s Hospitality Suite

Thursday, July 20

7:00 – 19:00Entry GatesGates Open
7:00Entry GatesParking Opens
7:00GolfRound 2 (Four-ball)
10: – 18:00Entry GatesCovenant Healthcare Kids Zone
10:00 – 18:00Entry GatesHospitality Venues Open- Eat Great Trail
10:00 – 18:00Entry GatesSTEM Center Open
10:00 – 18:00Entry GatesVeteran’s Hospitality Suite
16:00 – 18:00Veteran’s Happy HourVeteran’s Hospitality Suite

Friday, July 21

8:00 – 19:00Entry GatesGates Open
8:00Entry GatesParking Opens
8:00 – 10:00Entry GatesSpecial Olympics 3-Hole Challenge presented by Taylor-Made
8:32GolfRound 3 (Foursomes)
10:00 – 18:00Entry GatesCovenant HealthCare Kids Zone
10:00 – 18:00Entry GatesHospitality Venues Open- Eat Great Trail
10:00 – 18:00Entry GatesSTEM Center Open
10:00 – 18:00Entry GatesVeteran’s Hospitality Suite
12:00 – 18:00Concert18th Hole Player Walk-Up Music
16:00 – 18:00Veteran’s Chicken DinnerVeteran’s Hospitality Suite

Saturday, July 22

8:00 – 19:00Entry GatesGates Open
8:00Entry GatesParking Opens
8:56GolfRound 4 (Four-Ball)
10:00 – 18:00Entry GatesHospitality Venues Open – Eat Great Trail
10:00 – 18:00Entry GatesSTEM Center Open
10:00 – 18:00Entry GatesVeteran’s Hospitality Suite
12:30 – 18:00Concert18th Hole Player Walk-Up Music
CeremonyTrophy Presentation

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational: Top players

Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, Hannah Green, and other notable players are expected to compete in the tournament.

The one-of-a-kind LPGA Tour tournament will feature 70 two-woman teams competing in a thrilling format that alternates between foursomes and fourballs over four rounds.

The final champions will be determined by a 36-hole cut. Fans can expect to see a show of extraordinary skill and teamwork as these talented athletes compete for the renowned crown.

CaptainPartner
Paige CrawfordMadison Barnett
Annabelle PancakeSavannah Grewal
Brooke HendersonLexi Thompson
Jennifer KupchoLizette Salas
Celine BoutierYuka Saso
Hannah GreenSu Oh
Jodi Ewart ShadoffEmma Talley
Megan KhangAlison Lee
Georgia HallRyann O'Toole
Paula RetoAmelia Lewis
Cheyenne KnightElizabeth Szokol
Sarah SchmelzelLindsey Weaver-Wright
Pajaree AnannarukarnAditi Ashok
Matilda CastrenKelly Tan
Sophia SchubertHaylee Harford
Stacy LewisMaria Fassi
Pornanong PhatlumDottie Ardina
Daniela DarqueaKaris Davidson
Pauline RoussinPernilla Lindberg
Wichanee MeechaiPavarisa Yoktuan
Brittany AltomareKris Tamulis
Jane ParkPaula Creamer
Yealimi NohSoo Bin Joo
Cristie KerrKristy McPherson
Ruoning YinXiaowen Yin
Hae Ran RyuYaeeun Hong
Yu LiuRuixin Liu
Peiyun ChienYu-Sang Hou
Linnea StromLinnea Johansson
Celine BorgePolly Mack
Maddie SzerykLauren Hartlage
Sarah KempAlena Sharp
Caroline InglisAmanda Doherty
Jaravee BoonchantGina Kim
Julieta GranadaSofia Garcia
Kiira RiihijarviEllinor Sudow
Gabriella ThenIlhee Lee
Yan LiuMuni He
Mariajo UribeValery Plata
Jasmine SuwannapuraCydney Clanton
Marissa SteenAllison Emrey
Haeji KangTiffany Chan
Annie ParkJennifer Song
Bronte LawMel Reid
Jennifer ChangKaren Chung
Min LeeWeiwei Zhang
Dana FallBrianna Do
Dewi WeberAlexa Pano
Mi Hyang LeeJeongeun Lee5
Charlotte ThomasMariah Stackhouse
Jing YanKum-Kang Park
Aline KrauterInes Laklalech
Arpichaya YubolChanettee Wannasaen
Christina KimLindy Duncan
Samantha WagnerMaria Torres
Luna Sobron GalmesMagdelena Simmermacher
Riley RennellRachel Rohanna
Louise RidderstromSarah Jane Smith
Ana BelacBianca Pagdanganan
Natalie GulbisSydnee Michaels
Jackie StoeltingKatherine Perry-Hamski
Vicky HurstAshli Bunch
Laura WearnTBD
Bailey DavisChristina Carroll
Jasmine LyKimberly Dinh

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational 2023: Purse

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational 2023 has a $2.5 million purse, making it an appealing proposition for some of the best female golfers. The substantial prize money adds an extra element of intensity and motivation for the players, pushing them to perform at their best on the course.

In earlier years, the champions of 2022, Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas, secured their place in history with a well-deserved triumph, each taking home a sizable sum of $301,586 from the $2.5 million purse. The victory demonstrated the event's dedication to recognizing extraordinary talent and teamwork, raising the status of the tournament even higher.

The title and a $2.3 million payout were won in 2021 by the fearsome tandem of Ariya Jutanugarn and Moriya Jutanugarn. The winners received $279,500 apiece, demonstrating the event's dedication to fair and equitable distribution of earnings, as well as recognizing the efforts and achievements of both participants in the two-woman teams.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
