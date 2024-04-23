LPGA’s JM Eagle LA Championship 2024: Schedule, venue, top players and more explored

Following the conclusion of the 2024 Chevron Championship, LPGA Tour players are gearing up to compete at the upcoming JM Eagle LA Championship. The tournament will have its sixth edition this year, featuring a stellar field of some top-ranked players.

The LPGA Tour event was started in 2018, with Moriya Jutanugarn winning the first edition. In 2019, Min Jin Lee clinched the trophy, followed by Brooks M. Henderson winning the tournament in 2021. Hannah Green is the defending champion.

Below are the details of the 2024 LPGA JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro.

LPGA’s JM Eagle LA Championship 2024 Schedule

JM Eagle LA Championship will start with its first round on Thursday, April 25, and its finale on Sunday, April 28. The tournament will have four rounds, and only the players who make the cut will compete over the weekend.

Here is the schedule of the tournament:

Round 1

Date: April 25, 2024

Day: Thursday

Round 2

Date: April 26, 2024

Day: Friday

Round 3

Date: April 27, 2024

Day: Saturday

Round 4

Date: April 28, 2024

Day: Sunday

LPGA’s JM Eagle LA Championship 2024 venue

The 2024 edition of the JM Eagles LA Championship will take place at the Wilshire Country Club, which is situated in Los Angeles, California. It has an 18-hole golf course spanning an area of 6,506 yards.

Designed by Norman Macbeth, the venue has hosted several professional tournaments. It hosted the PGA Tour's Los Angeles Open in 1928, 1931, 1933, and 1944.

LPGA’s JM Eagle LA Championship 2024 top players

The 2024 LPGA's JM Eagle LA Championship boasts a stellar field of 144 players. Initially, Nelly Korda was scheduled to play in the event, but after winning the Chevron Championship last week, she officially announced her withdrawal from the competition on social media.

Nelly Korda announced her withdrawal from the JM Eagle LA Championship (Image via Instagram/@nellykorda)

Meanwhile, the tournament still features some top-ranked players. Seventeen of the top-25 golfers in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings are slated to tee off this week.

Defending champion Hannah Green will return to compete at the venue. She will face tough competition from Rose Zhang, Danielle Kang and Minjee Lee.

Here are some top-ranked players to watch at the JM Eagle LA Championship:

Yu-Sang Hou

Muni He

Emma Talley

Cydney Clanton

Jennifer Chang

Celine Boutier

Ruoning Yin

Hyo Joo Kim

Minjee Lee

Jin Young Ko

Xiyu Lin

Allisen Corpuz

Ayaka Furue

Charley Hull

Nasa Hataoka

Haeran Ryu

Angel Yin

Amy Yang

Megan Khang

Alison Lee

Georgia Hall

Ashleigh Buhai

Cheyenne Knight

Rose Zhang

Ariya Jutanugarn

Carlota Ciganda

Hannah Green

Maja Stark

Grace Kim

Ally Ewing

A Lim Kim

Jenny Shin

Lizette Salas

Jennifer Kupcho

Hye-Jin Choi

Esther Henseleit

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Yu Liu

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Gaby Lopez

Alexa Pano

Linnea Strom

Sei Young Kim

Jasmine Suwannapura

Peiyun Chien

Gemma Dryburgh

Chanettee Wannasaen

Elizabeth Szokol

Sophia Popov