LPGA’s JM Eagle LA Championship 2024: Schedule, venue, top players and more explored

Following the conclusion of the 2024 Chevron Championship, LPGA Tour players are gearing up to compete at the upcoming JM Eagle LA Championship. The tournament will have its sixth edition this year, featuring a stellar field of some top-ranked players.
The LPGA Tour event was started in 2018, with Moriya Jutanugarn winning the first edition. In 2019, Min Jin Lee clinched the trophy, followed by Brooks M. Henderson winning the tournament in 2021. Hannah Green is the defending champion.
Below are the details of the 2024 LPGA JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro.
LPGA’s JM Eagle LA Championship 2024 Schedule
JM Eagle LA Championship will start with its first round on Thursday, April 25, and its finale on Sunday, April 28. The tournament will have four rounds, and only the players who make the cut will compete over the weekend.
Here is the schedule of the tournament:
Round 1
- Date: April 25, 2024
- Day: Thursday
Round 2
- Date: April 26, 2024
- Day: Friday
Round 3
- Date: April 27, 2024
- Day: Saturday
Round 4
- Date: April 28, 2024
- Day: Sunday
LPGA’s JM Eagle LA Championship 2024 venue
The 2024 edition of the JM Eagles LA Championship will take place at the Wilshire Country Club, which is situated in Los Angeles, California. It has an 18-hole golf course spanning an area of 6,506 yards.
Designed by Norman Macbeth, the venue has hosted several professional tournaments. It hosted the PGA Tour's Los Angeles Open in 1928, 1931, 1933, and 1944.
LPGA’s JM Eagle LA Championship 2024 top players
The 2024 LPGA's JM Eagle LA Championship boasts a stellar field of 144 players. Initially, Nelly Korda was scheduled to play in the event, but after winning the Chevron Championship last week, she officially announced her withdrawal from the competition on social media.
Meanwhile, the tournament still features some top-ranked players. Seventeen of the top-25 golfers in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings are slated to tee off this week.
Defending champion Hannah Green will return to compete at the venue. She will face tough competition from Rose Zhang, Danielle Kang and Minjee Lee.
Here are some top-ranked players to watch at the JM Eagle LA Championship:
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Muni He
- Emma Talley
- Cydney Clanton
- Jennifer Chang
- Celine Boutier
- Ruoning Yin
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Minjee Lee
- Jin Young Ko
- Xiyu Lin
- Allisen Corpuz
- Ayaka Furue
- Charley Hull
- Nasa Hataoka
- Haeran Ryu
- Angel Yin
- Amy Yang
- Megan Khang
- Alison Lee
- Georgia Hall
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Cheyenne Knight
- Rose Zhang
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Carlota Ciganda
- Hannah Green
- Maja Stark
- Grace Kim
- Ally Ewing
- A Lim Kim
- Jenny Shin
- Lizette Salas
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Esther Henseleit
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Yu Liu
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Gaby Lopez
- Alexa Pano
- Linnea Strom
- Sei Young Kim
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Peiyun Chien
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Sophia Popov