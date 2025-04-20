LPGA showcases Nelly Korda's 'Louvre-worthy' swing in IG photo carousel

Nelly Korda is currently competing in the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship and is in contention for the title going into the final round of the event. She is just three shots behind the lead, with around three golfers leading the tournament at the time of writing.
Hence, the LPGA Tour recently shared a few pictures on their Instagram handle showcasing Nelly Korda's incredible golf swing. The Tour captioned the carousel:
"Hang it in the Louvre 🖼️"
Meanwhile, Nelly Korda has had an incredible performance this week so far. Talking about her chances going into the event's final day, she said she has a pretty good chance.
"Yeah, pretty good. Losing my driver out a little bit right on some of the first few holes today and even yesterday. Going to see if I can get that dialed in. It's definitely a little demanding off the tee here with a lot of the bunkers and trees. Once I'm in position, I feel pretty confident with my iron shots. At the end of the day, you got to hole the putts," Nelly Korda said.
Nelly Korda has carded -14 for the event and is yet to start her final round, while the leaders, Akie Iwai, Lauren Coughlin, and Ingrid Lindblad are co-leading the event at -17.
Exploring the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship Leaderboard ft. Nelly Korda
Here's the complete leaderboard of the JM Eagle LA Championship with the final round in progress.
- T1 Akie Iwai -17
- T1 Lauren Coughlin -17
- T1 Ingrid Lindblad -17
- 4 Ina Yoon -15
- T5 Rio Takeda -14
- T5 Nelly Korda -14
- T5 Minjee Lee -14
- T8 Jeeno Thitikul -13
- T8 Miyu Yamashita -13
- T10 Emily Kristine Pedersen -12
- T10 Miranda Wang -12
- T12 Kristen Gillman -11
- T12 Ayaka Furue -11
- T12 Gemma Dryburgh -11
- T12 Benedetta Moresco -11
- T12 Esther Henseleit -11
- T12 Somi Lee -11
- T12 Hannah Green -11
- T12 Sarah Schmelzel -11
- T12 Jin Young Ko -11
- T12 Chisato Iwai -11
- T12 Pajaree Anannarukarn -11
- T12 Yan Liu -11
- T24 Yuri Yoshida -10
- T24 Caroline Inglis -10
- T24 Andrea Lee -10
- T24 Nasa Hataoka -10
- T24 Pornanong Phatlum -10
- T24 Wei-Ling Hsu -10
- T24 Mi Hyang Lee -10
- T24 Lucy Li -10
- T24 Jeongeun Lee5 -10
- T24 Yahui Zhang -10
- T24 Madelene Sagstrom -10
- T24 Frida Kinhult -10
- T24 Stephanie Kyriacou -10
- T24 Jeongeun Lee6 -10
- T24 Jin Hee Im -10
- T39 In Gee Chun -9
- T39 Ruixin Liu -9
- T39 Hira Naveed -9
- T39 Paula Reto -9
- T39 Ashleigh Buhai -9
- T39 Brooke Matthews -9
- T39 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -9
- T39 Nataliya Guseva -9
- T39 Angel Yin -9
- T39 Alexa Pano -9
- T39 Jenny Bae -9
- T50 Narin An -8
- T50 Perrine Delacour -8
- T50 Minami Katsu -8
- T50 Chanettee Wannasaen -8
- T50 Aditi Ashok -8
- T50 Peiyun Chien -8
- T50 Mary Liu -8
- T50 Leona Maguire -8
- T50 Yu Liu -8
- T50 Allisen Corpuz -8
- T50 Stacy Lewis -8
- T62 Sei Young Kim -7
- T62 Celine Boutier -7
- T64 Mariel Galdiano -7
- T64 Yealimi Noh -6
- T66 Lauren Morris -6
- T66 Jenny Shin -5
- 68 Soo Bin Joo -5
- 69 Mao Saigo -4
- 70 Dani Holmqvist -2
- 71 Polly Mack -1
- 72 Celine Borge E
- 73 Kate Smith-Stroh +1
- 74 Savannah Grewal +2