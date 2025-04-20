LPGA showcases Nelly Korda's 'Louvre-worthy' swing in IG photo carousel

Nelly Korda is currently competing in the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship and is in contention for the title going into the final round of the event. She is just three shots behind the lead, with around three golfers leading the tournament at the time of writing.

Hence, the LPGA Tour recently shared a few pictures on their Instagram handle showcasing Nelly Korda's incredible golf swing. The Tour captioned the carousel:

"Hang it in the Louvre 🖼️"

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda has had an incredible performance this week so far. Talking about her chances going into the event's final day, she said she has a pretty good chance.

"Yeah, pretty good. Losing my driver out a little bit right on some of the first few holes today and even yesterday. Going to see if I can get that dialed in. It's definitely a little demanding off the tee here with a lot of the bunkers and trees. Once I'm in position, I feel pretty confident with my iron shots. At the end of the day, you got to hole the putts," Nelly Korda said.

Nelly Korda has carded -14 for the event and is yet to start her final round, while the leaders, Akie Iwai, Lauren Coughlin, and Ingrid Lindblad are co-leading the event at -17.

Exploring the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship Leaderboard ft. Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda plays her shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the JM Eagle LA Championship - Source: Getty

Here's the complete leaderboard of the JM Eagle LA Championship with the final round in progress.

T1 Akie Iwai -17

Akie Iwai -17 T1 Lauren Coughlin -17

Lauren Coughlin -17 T1 Ingrid Lindblad -17

Ingrid Lindblad -17 4 Ina Yoon -15

Ina Yoon -15 T5 Rio Takeda -14

Rio Takeda -14 T5 Nelly Korda -14

Nelly Korda -14 T5 Minjee Lee -14

Minjee Lee -14 T8 Jeeno Thitikul -13

Jeeno Thitikul -13 T8 Miyu Yamashita -13

Miyu Yamashita -13 T10 Emily Kristine Pedersen -12

Emily Kristine Pedersen -12 T10 Miranda Wang -12

Miranda Wang -12 T12 Kristen Gillman -11

Kristen Gillman -11 T12 Ayaka Furue -11

Ayaka Furue -11 T12 Gemma Dryburgh -11

Gemma Dryburgh -11 T12 Benedetta Moresco -11

Benedetta Moresco -11 T12 Esther Henseleit -11

Esther Henseleit -11 T12 Somi Lee -11

Somi Lee -11 T12 Hannah Green -11

Hannah Green -11 T12 Sarah Schmelzel -11

Sarah Schmelzel -11 T12 Jin Young Ko -11

Jin Young Ko -11 T12 Chisato Iwai -11

Chisato Iwai -11 T12 Pajaree Anannarukarn -11

Pajaree Anannarukarn -11 T12 Yan Liu -11

Yan Liu -11 T24 Yuri Yoshida -10

Yuri Yoshida -10 T24 Caroline Inglis -10

Caroline Inglis -10 T24 Andrea Lee -10

Andrea Lee -10 T24 Nasa Hataoka -10

Nasa Hataoka -10 T24 Pornanong Phatlum -10

Pornanong Phatlum -10 T24 Wei-Ling Hsu -10

Wei-Ling Hsu -10 T24 Mi Hyang Lee -10

Mi Hyang Lee -10 T24 Lucy Li -10

Lucy Li -10 T24 Jeongeun Lee5 -10

Jeongeun Lee5 -10 T24 Yahui Zhang -10

Yahui Zhang -10 T24 Madelene Sagstrom -10

Madelene Sagstrom -10 T24 Frida Kinhult -10

Frida Kinhult -10 T24 Stephanie Kyriacou -10

Stephanie Kyriacou -10 T24 Jeongeun Lee6 -10

Jeongeun Lee6 -10 T24 Jin Hee Im -10

Jin Hee Im -10 T39 In Gee Chun -9

In Gee Chun -9 T39 Ruixin Liu -9

Ruixin Liu -9 T39 Hira Naveed -9

Hira Naveed -9 T39 Paula Reto -9

Paula Reto -9 T39 Ashleigh Buhai -9

Ashleigh Buhai -9 T39 Brooke Matthews -9

Brooke Matthews -9 T39 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -9

Nanna Koerstz Madsen -9 T39 Nataliya Guseva -9

Nataliya Guseva -9 T39 Angel Yin -9

Angel Yin -9 T39 Alexa Pano -9

Alexa Pano -9 T39 Jenny Bae -9

Jenny Bae -9 T50 Narin An -8

Narin An -8 T50 Perrine Delacour -8

Perrine Delacour -8 T50 Minami Katsu -8

Minami Katsu -8 T50 Chanettee Wannasaen -8

Chanettee Wannasaen -8 T50 Aditi Ashok -8

Aditi Ashok -8 T50 Peiyun Chien -8

Peiyun Chien -8 T50 Mary Liu -8

Mary Liu -8 T50 Leona Maguire -8

Leona Maguire -8 T50 Yu Liu -8

Yu Liu -8 T50 Allisen Corpuz -8

Allisen Corpuz -8 T50 Stacy Lewis -8

Stacy Lewis -8 T62 Sei Young Kim -7

Sei Young Kim -7 T62 Celine Boutier -7

Celine Boutier -7 T64 Mariel Galdiano -7

Mariel Galdiano -7 T64 Yealimi Noh -6

Yealimi Noh -6 T66 Lauren Morris -6

Lauren Morris -6 T66 Jenny Shin -5

Jenny Shin -5 68 Soo Bin Joo -5

Soo Bin Joo -5 69 Mao Saigo -4

Mao Saigo -4 70 Dani Holmqvist -2

Dani Holmqvist -2 71 Polly Mack -1

Polly Mack -1 72 Celine Borge E

Celine Borge E 73 Kate Smith-Stroh +1

Kate Smith-Stroh +1 74 Savannah Grewal +2

