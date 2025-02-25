LPGA star Brooke Henderson inks new sponsorship deal with global golf destination company

Brooke Henderson is a Canadian professional golfer who turned pro in December 2014, aged 17. The LPGA Tour star recently signed a new sponsorship deal with Cabot Collections.

Ad

Henderson has 13 LPGA Tour wins and one Epson Tour victory. She won the 2016 Women’s PGA Championship at the age of 18 and won her second Major, the Evian Championship, in 2022. Her 13th LPGA Tour win was the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

The Canadian LPGA Tour star is now in partnership with Cabot, a Canadian company. Cabot owns, develops, and manages golf destinations worldwide. It, currently, owns six golf properties and manages four, including Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Canada, and Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean.

Ad

Trending

Henderson took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to share the news about the latest development with her followers. She posted a picture of her smiling and holding up a Cabot-branded item with the caption:

“Proud to partner with @cabotcollection World class golf experiences around the globe with world class people. So excited to officially join the Cabot family! 🫶🏻⛳️😊”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cabot isn’t the only brand that has partnered with the 27-year-old LPGA Tour star. Henderson signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with sports equipment company TaylorMade Golf in 2023. She also has other sponsorship deals with brands such as Golf Town, Mastercard, Rolex, Canadian Pacific, BMW, and BioSteel.

“I’m so proud and excited”: Brooke Henderson speaks out on new partnership deal with Cabot

Cabot shared a video on Instagram announcing its new partnership with Brooke Henderson. In the video, the 13-time LPGA Tour winner shared that she was thrilled to sign a deal with the company. She also revealed that her first time at Cabot was an "incredible experience".

Ad

"I’m so proud and excited to partner with Cabot. When I first went to Cabot it was just a really eye-opening experience and it was just so much fun, incredible, and you know, having and be a Canadian company and with such strong values and such great hospitality, I really wanted to align myself with that and be a small part of it, so I’m really excited to partner and be an ambassador and just tell people how great Cabot really is,” Henderson mentioned in the video.

Ad

Ad

Ben Cowan-Dewar, founder and CEO of Cabot, also expressed pride in the new partnership. He said the entire Canadian golf scene was proud of Henderson for her achievements as a golfer and a woman.

“I’ve been a part of the Canadian golf scene for some time and I think we’ve all been so proud of Brooke not just as a golfer but as a woman who has sort of grown up in the game and obviously won a major championship and continued to win, but just a phenomenal human being.”

Brooke Henderson recently played in the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand, finishing at T33.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback