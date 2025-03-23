LPGA star Lily Muni He makes a fashion statement with a white satin top and black palazzo at boyfriend Alex Albon’s Chinese GP

LPGA Tour pro Lily Muni He is a fashion icon and is one of the most followed female pro golfers on Instagram. She recently made an appearance at Formula One's Chinese GP, where her boyfriend Alex Albon was competing.

The 25-year-old LPGA Tour pro was also spotted at the event with Alexandra Saint Mleux, who is the Mexican-Italian digital creator and the girlfriend of the Formula One driver Charles Leclerc.

Lily Muni He made a fashion statement at the event by wearing a white satin top and a black palazzo for the event. She was attending the event to support Alex Albon, who is a Thai-British motorsports racing driver for Williams and finished 7th in the race at the Chinese GP.

Along with golf, Lily Muni He is quite active on social media and is one of the most followed LPGA Tour pros on Instagram. She has 977K followers on Instagram, shares regular updates about life on and off the golf course and flaunts her new outfits as well.

The 25-year-old golfer is yet to win an event on the LPGA Tour but has been a regular starter on the female golf tour since 2019.

A look back at Lily Muni He's performance on the LPGA Tour

Lily Muni He has struggled to be consistent on the LPGA Tour so far. In around six years of her career, the Chinese golfer has registered just three top-10 finishes and made $489.6K as official money on the LPGA Tour.

Her best season on the LPGA Tour came in 2021 when she made $128K and finished 99th in the season-long Race to CME Globe rankings. In 2024, she made 15 starts and made 8 cuts, with her best finish coming at her home event, Buick LPGA Shanghai, where she finished T26 for the event.

Here's how Lily Muni He has performed in all the LPGA Tour events in 2024:

LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei - Score: -2 - Position: T43

- Score: -2 - Position: T43 Buick LPGA Shanghai - Score: -7 - Position: T26

- Score: -7 - Position: T26 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G - Score: +1 - Position: CUT

- Score: +1 - Position: CUT Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - Score: -4 - Position: T56

- Score: -4 - Position: T56 FM Championship - Score: +6 - Position: CUT

- Score: +6 - Position: CUT Portland Classic - Score: -11 - Position: T39

- Score: -11 - Position: T39 CPKC Women's Open - Score: +8 - Position: T63

- Score: +8 - Position: T63 Dana Open - Score: +9 - Position: CUT

- Score: +9 - Position: CUT Dow Championship - Score: -1 - Position: CUT

- Score: -1 - Position: CUT Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - Score: E (Even) - Position: T69

- Score: E (Even) - Position: T69 ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer - Score: -2 - Position: T60

- Score: -2 - Position: T60 JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Score: +7 - Position: CUT

- Score: +7 - Position: CUT Ford Championship presented by KCC - Score: -3 - Position: CUT

- Score: -3 - Position: CUT Blue Bay LPGA - Score: -2 - Position: T37

- Score: -2 - Position: T37 HSBC Women's World Championship - Score: +5 - Position: WDC (Withdrew)

