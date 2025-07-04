LPGA star Linn Grant calls on sporting giant to bring back 90s’ fashion statement

Linn Grant advocated for bringing back the ’90s fashion on the greens. The LPGA Tour surprised fans earlier this week by posting a few pictures of the women golfers from the ’90s, offering a glimpse of the fashion back then.

The post went viral on the internet, and the LPGA Tour pros shared their opinions on the fashion statements. On Thursday, Linn Grant shared the LPGA Tour's post on her Instagram account. In the caption, she requested Adidas Golf to bring back the leopard print.

"When are we bringing back the leopard print to the course?" She wrote while tagging Adidas Golf in the caption.

Grant was not the only one to react to the post. Previously, LPGA Tour pro Jessica and Michelle Wie West also reacted to the post.

"Golf is such a vicious game": Linn Grant opens up about LPGA struggles

Linn Grant at the LPGA: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Grant is having a tough time on the greens this season on the LPGA Tour. She had a solid start in the campaign with a solo third-place finish in the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

She was in good form at the start of the season before a downfall started at the Ford Championship. She went on to miss four back-to-back cuts but then recorded a T4 finish at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open and then a T9 at the U.S. Women’s Open. But she again struggled in her next two campaigns and missed the cut.

After the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Linn Grant shared a post on her Instagram account with a long message. She talked about the difficulties on the greens. She wrote:

"Just unimaginably ready to go home. Yesterday I was sad - today, I’m quite empty. Golf is such a vicious game. When it flows, you’re unstoppable. Plugged lies, bad bounces and bad breaks doesn’t faze you. But when golf turns its back on you, the smallest miss has the biggest earthquake effects, creating rings on water."

"I’m not sad, feeling sorry for myself or being overly sensitive. But the last months of golf have really packed a punch - I can’t lie about it. Competition is what I love most about this game. It’s when I’ve always shown up, no matter what. Prepared or unprepared hasn’t really mattered, I’ve always been ready to compete. But stumbling around in the dark, searching for momentum or a wave to ride," she added.

So far this season, Linn Grant has played in 11 tournaments but missed the cut in six of them. She, however, has recorded three top-10 finishes this season.

