LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025: Round 2 tee times and matchups explored

Lydia Ko and Ruoning Yin were among the two top seeds that saw upsets in the first round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025. The top seed, Nelly Korda, also tied her match on Wednesday, April 2, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sixty-four players were divided into 16 groups with four players each, via snake seeding, with top seeds facing lowest on the first day. The second day of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 will begin on Thursday, April 3, at 9:05 am local time. In the first match, 12th seed Amy Yang will face 44th seed Jenny Shin.

Korda will face the 33rd seed Jennifer Kupcho in her second group match, while 6th seed Charley Hull will face 38th seed Ashleigh Buhai. LPGA Hall of Famer and third seed Lydia Ko will hope to recover against Gabriela Ruffels, like 4th seed Ruoning Yin will hope against 36th seed Chanettee Wannasaen.

Tee time and matchups for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025, Day 2, explored

Here's a look at the tee times and matchups for the second day, including players' seeds of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 (all times local):

9:05 AM : Amy Yang (12) vs Jenny Shin (44)

: Amy Yang (12) vs Jenny Shin (44) 9:15 AM : A Lim Kim (21) vs Grace Kim (53)

: A Lim Kim (21) vs Grace Kim (53) 9:25 AM : Ayaka Furue (5) vs Stephanie Kyriacou (37)

: Ayaka Furue (5) vs Stephanie Kyriacou (37) 9:35 AM : Nasa Hataoka (28) vs Auston Kim (60)

: Nasa Hataoka (28) vs Auston Kim (60) 9:45 AM : Lauren Coughlin (13) vs Mi Hyang Lee (45)

: Lauren Coughlin (13) vs Mi Hyang Lee (45) 9:55 AM : Ina Yoon (20) vs Lucy Li (52)

: Ina Yoon (20) vs Lucy Li (52) 10:05 AM : Ruoning Yin (4) vs Chanettee Wannasaen (36)

: Ruoning Yin (4) vs Chanettee Wannasaen (36) 10:15 AM : Sei Young Kim (29) vs Yuna Nishimura (61)

: Sei Young Kim (29) vs Yuna Nishimura (61) 10:25 AM : Angel Yin (10) vs Pajaree Anannarukarn (42)

: Angel Yin (10) vs Pajaree Anannarukarn (42) 10:35 AM : Jin Hee Im (23) vs Moriya Jutanugarn (55)

: Jin Hee Im (23) vs Moriya Jutanugarn (55) 10:45 AM : Haeran Ryu (7) vs Andrea Lee (39)

: Haeran Ryu (7) vs Andrea Lee (39) 10:55 AM : Mao Saigo (26) vs Linnea Strom (58)

: Mao Saigo (26) vs Linnea Strom (58) 11:05 AM : Rose Zhang (15) vs Albane Valenzuela (47)

: Rose Zhang (15) vs Albane Valenzuela (47) 11:15 AM : Megan Khang (18) vs Nataliya Guseva (50)

: Megan Khang (18) vs Nataliya Guseva (50) 11:25 AM : Jeeno Thitikul (2) vs Gaby Lopez (34)

: Jeeno Thitikul (2) vs Gaby Lopez (34) 11:35 AM : Hye-Jin Choi (31) vs Danielle Kang (63)

: Hye-Jin Choi (31) vs Danielle Kang (63) 11:45 AM : Celine Boutier (11) vs Sarah Schmelzel (43)

: Celine Boutier (11) vs Sarah Schmelzel (43) 11:55 AM : Allisen Corpuz (22) vs Somi Lee (54)

: Allisen Corpuz (22) vs Somi Lee (54) 12:05 PM : Charley Hull (6) vs Ashleigh Buhai (38)

: Charley Hull (6) vs Ashleigh Buhai (38) 12:15 PM : Esther Henseleit (27) vs Alexa Pano (59)

: Esther Henseleit (27) vs Alexa Pano (59) 12:25 PM : Minjee Lee (14) vs Madelene Sagstrom (46)

: Minjee Lee (14) vs Madelene Sagstrom (46) 12:35 PM : Patty Tavatanakit (19) vs Jasmine Suwannapura (51)

: Patty Tavatanakit (19) vs Jasmine Suwannapura (51) 12:45 PM : Lydia Ko (3) vs Gabriela Ruffels (35)

: Lydia Ko (3) vs Gabriela Ruffels (35) 12:55 PM : Carlota Ciganda (30) vs Hira Naveed (62)

: Carlota Ciganda (30) vs Hira Naveed (62) 1:05 PM : Hyo Joo Kim (9) vs Nanna Koerstz Madsen (41)

: Hyo Joo Kim (9) vs Nanna Koerstz Madsen (41) 1:15 PM : Maja Stark (24) vs Bailey Tardy (56)

: Maja Stark (24) vs Bailey Tardy (56) 1:25 PM : Jin Young Ko (8) vs Leona Maguire (40)

: Jin Young Ko (8) vs Leona Maguire (40) 1:35 PM : Brooke M. Henderson (25) vs Peiyun Chien (57)

: Brooke M. Henderson (25) vs Peiyun Chien (57) 1:45 PM : Yealimi Noh (16) vs Narin An (48)

: Yealimi Noh (16) vs Narin An (48) 1:55 PM : Yuka Saso (17) vs Hinako Shibuno (49)

: Yuka Saso (17) vs Hinako Shibuno (49) 2:05 PM : Nelly Korda (1) vs Jennifer Kupcho (33)

: Nelly Korda (1) vs Jennifer Kupcho (33) 2:15 PM: Ariya Jutanugarn (32) vs Brittany Altomare (64)

