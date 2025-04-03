Which golfers won in Round 1 of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025?

The first round of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 concluded on Wednesday, April 2. The tournament will end on Sunday, April 6, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

A total of 64 players teed off at the T-Mobile Match Play. They were divided into 16 groups of four players each. The groups were decided by a snake seeding method. In the first round, the highest seed in a group went up against the lowest (1vs64), while the two middle seeds faced each other (32vs33).

The biggest setback in the first round of T-Mobile Match Play was suffered by LPGA Hall of Fame and third seed Lydia Ko, who was defeated by 62nd seed Hira Naveed by 6&4. Fourth seed Ruoning Yin was also stunned by Yuna Nishimura.

Ad

Trending

Other notable lower-seed winners include Linnea Strom (58) over Haeran Ryu (7), Grace Kim (53) over Amy Yang (12), and Madelene Sagstrom (46) edging out Patty Tavatanakit (19).

The top seed, Nelly Korda, struggled to win against Brittany Altomare, and the match was tied after 18 holes. The match between Rose Zhang (15) and Nataliya Guseva (50) was also tied.

The biggest victory of the T-Mobile Match Play's first round was achieved by ninth seed Hyo Joo Kim, who won over 56th seed Bailey Tardy.

Ad

Results of Round 1 of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025

Here are the results of the first round of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025:

Hyo Joo Kim (9) vs Bailey Tardy (56)

Result: Kim won by 8&7

Maja Stark (24) vs Nanna Koerstz Madsen (41)

Result: Stark won by 3&2

Jin Young Ko (8) vs Peiyun Chien (57)

Result: Chien won by 3&1

Brooke M. Henderson (25) vs Leona Maguire (40)

Result: Henderson won by 6&5

Yealimi Noh (16) vs Hinako Shibuno (49)

Ad

Result: Noh won by 5&4

Yuka Saso (17) vs Narin An (48)

Result: An won by 4&2

Nelly Korda (1) vs Brittany Altomare (64)

Result: Tied

Ariya Jutanugarn (32) vs Jennifer Kupcho (33)

Result: Jutanugarn won by 3&2

Amy Yang (12) vs Grace Kim (53)

Result: Kim won by 2&1

A Lim Kim (21) vs Jenny Shin (44)

Result: Kim won by 1UP

Ayaka Furue (5) vs Auston Kim (60)

Result: Furue won by 1UP

Nasa Hataoka (28) vs Stephanie Kyriacou (37)

Result: Kyriacou won by 4&3

Lauren Coughlin (13) vs Lucy Li (52)

Ad

Result: Coughlin won by 1UP

Ina Yoon (20) vs Mi Hyang Lee (45)

Result: Yoon won by 5&3

Ruoning Yin (4) vs Yuna Nishimura (61)

Result: Nishimura won by 3&2

Sei Young Kim (29) vs Chanettee Wannasaen (36)

Result: Kim won by 4&3

Angel Yin (10) vs Moriya Jutanugarn (55)

Result: Tied

Jin Hee Im (23) vs Pajaree Anannarukarn (42)

Result: Anannarukarn won by 1UP

Haeran Ryu (7) vs Linnea Strom (58)

Result: Strom won by 2&1

Mao Saigo (26) vs Andrea Lee (39)

Result: Saigo won by 3&2

Rose Zhang (15) vs Nataliya Guseva (50)

Ad

Result: Tied

Megan Khang (18) vs Albane Valenzuela (47)

Result: Khang won by 1UP

Jeeno Thitikul (2) vs Danielle Kang (63)

Result: Thitikul won by 6&5

Hye-Jin Choi (31) vs Gaby Lopez (34)

Result: Lopez won by 2&1

Celine Boutier (11) vs Somi Lee (54)

Result: Boutier won by 2&1

Allisen Corpuz (22) vs Sarah Schmelzel (43)

Result: Schmelzel won by 1UP

Charley Hull (6) vs Alexa Pano (59)

Result: Hull won by 5&3

Esther Henseleit (27) vs Ashleigh Buhai (38)

Result: Buhai won by 2&1

Minjee Lee (14) vs Jasmine Suwannapura (51)

Ad

Result: Lee won by 1UP

Patty Tavatanakit (19) vs Madelene Sagstrom (46)

Result: Sagstrom won by 1UP

Lydia Ko (3) vs Hira Naveed (62)

Result: Naveed won by 6&4

Carlota Ciganda (30) vs Gabriela Ruffels (35)

Result: Ruffels won by 4&3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback