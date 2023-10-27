LPGA Tour returns to Boston for the first time after 2004 with 2024 FM Global Championship with a whopping $3,500,000 purse

The LPGA Tour is all set to return to Boston after two decades with the FM Global Championship at TPC Boston. The new event in Northern Massachusetts will also feature a whopping $3.5 million prize purse, the largest for a tournament outside of the Majors and Tour Championship.

The field of 144 golfers will compete at the championship scheduled to be held from August 29 to October 1 in the lead-up to the 2024 Solheim Cup. This tournament will signify the beginning of a five-year partnership and will also mark FM Global's first major sponsorship.

The TPC Boston has hosted 17 tournaments over the years. However, this will be the first women's pro tournament that the course will host.

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said via the Miami Herald:

"Boston is quickly becoming a dynamic home for women's sports."

Boston will also be home to the National Women's Soccer League team and the new Professional Women's Hockey League team, giving a boost to women's sports in the country. The LPGA Tour also announced that they would be hosting an event at Fenway Park in Boston.

"We are proud to partner with the LPGA Tour": FM Global Championship President looks forward to the event in Boston

Malcom Roberts, the president and executive chief of FM Global, is looking forward to partnering with the LPGA Tour in this exciting new venture. Their aim is to promote diversity and inclusion on the playing field and in the workplace.

He said:

"We are proud to partner with the LPGA Tour to support this new, marquee event and bring women's professional golf back to New England. The FM Global Championship provides a tremendous platform to promote diversity and inclusion on the playing field and in the workplace, raise awareness of FM Global's unique approach to helping clients protect their businesses and mitigate loss, engage our employees, and drive positive impact in our communities."

The sponsorship for the FM Global Championship was secured with the help of Fenway Sports Management. The TPC Boston used to host several FedEx Cup Playoff events as well as the Dell Technologies Championship. It most recently hosted the Northern Trust in 2020.