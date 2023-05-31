LPGA Tour unveils latest stop in Utah from 2025: All you need to know about the venue

The LPGA tour has confirmed that the tour will visit the lovely state of Utah in 2025. The new tour will be held at the breathtaking Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, close to the enchanting city of St. George.

"The LPGA Tour is headed to Utah in 2025! Black Desert Resort near St. George, Utah will host a future LPGA Tour event in 2025!"

Black Desert Resort near St. George, Utah will host a future LPGA Tour event in 2025!



The LPGA Tour is headed to Utah in 2025! Black Desert Resort near St. George, Utah will host a future LPGA Tour event in 2025!

The Utah course was designed by the legendary Tom Weiskopf and features large fairways, two drivable par 4s, and the presence of ancient basalt rock formations, which adds a distinctive touch to the playing experience.

Aside from the superb golfing facilities, the Black Desert Resort will provide a variety of services for tourists. The Utah resort will have 150 hotel rooms, 1,050 apartments, on-property trails for discovery and adventure, a wellness spa for relaxation, and an incredible 80,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space for shopping and dining when it is finished.

This ensures that both players and spectators enjoy a fully immersive and unforgettable experience while at the resort.

With the introduction of this new LPGA tour, golf aficionados in Utah can look forward to seeing world-class golfing talent compete against the stunning setting of the Black Desert Resort in 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome Black Desert Resort into the LPGA family as a tournament partner and title sponsor,” said Ricki Lasky, LPGA Chief Tour Business and Operations Officer".

More into LPGA Tour's next stopage Black Desert Resort,

Prepare to be astounded by Black Desert Resort's remarkable features, which extend far beyond its superb golf course. This innovative resort strives to give a one-of-a-kind luxury experience.

The first phase will include 150 luxurious hotel rooms, 1,050 residences, inviting on-property trails for exploration and adventure, a serene wellness spa for ultimate relaxation, an impressive array of 15 restaurants, and an expansive 80,000 square feet of retail space for an unparalleled shopping and dining experience.

The Black Desert Resort Golf Course honours Tom Weiskopf's long reputation while representing our constant dedication to providing an exceptional golfing experience amidst the spectacular splendour of Southern Utah.

We cordially invite you to be a part of this historic event and immerse yourself in the enchantment of Black Desert Resort, which also marks an exciting new chapter in the LPGA's future. Prepare to be enchanted by the appeal of Black Desert Resort, where luxury and golf combine to create a memorable vacation.

