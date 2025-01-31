Lucas Glover calls for eight radical steps to fix pace of play on PGA Tour

Lucas Glover has cracked down on slow play issues by listing eight radical steps by which this problem could be tackled. His suggestions came after it was reported that the PGA Tour was considering some initiatives to curb slow play.

At the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open, golf legend and CBS reporter Dottie Pepper also called out golfers for slow play and urged them to "respect" viewers, fellow players, and broadcasters. On the previous weekend, the final round of the American Express exceeded the TV airtime window by 40 minutes.

With everyone coming up with suggestions on what can be done to resolve pace of play issues, Lucas Glover compiled a comprehensive list of solutions that can be applied to curb the problem.

Lucas Glover's eight steps to quicken the pace of play

Lucas Glover spoke about tackling slow play during the latest episode of 'The Lucas Glover Show' on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio. Before starting with his eight steps, he admitted that some suggestions can "seem small" while some may appear "big".

1) Mark the course:

"Every sprinkler head should be marked, not by a Tour caddie that’s walking the course on Monday. This should be up to the Tour or the tournament, so that a caddie that gets in a weird spot or a player that gets in a weird spot isn’t hunting for yardage. That takes time," he said (via bunkered).

2) Provide distance measuring devices to players:

According to Glover, not every golfer might use a DMD all the time, but it would "help" at times. The use of rangefinders is listed in the initiatives that the PGA Tour is reportedly considering in order to tackle slow play.

3) Assign someone to rake the bunkers in each group:

"Every group needs a raker, just like the Open Championship. Have someone in each group rake the bunkers. Proper caddies take a lot of time and do an unbelievable job, as they should and as they need to, but it can cause backups," Glover said while addressing the need for a raker.

4) No honorary observers:

According to Glover, honorary observers "get in the way, they don’t know where to walk off of the greens, they don’t know where to stand". Generally, such observers are allowed to walk inside the ropes with groups that possibly work for the sponsor or are the sponsor's guests. The ace golfer believed most times the group behind is waiting on honorary observers.

5) Cut out the sign bearers:

Sign bearers generally carry scoring signs and track the scores of the players in a group. However, Lucas Glover mentioned that everyone has a phone these days so golfers don't need a sign bearer to keep track of scores or get access to leaderboards. He further added that they mostly don't know where to walk so "they get in the way".

6) Scrap Aim Point:

"Statistically, (Aim Point) hasn’t helped anybody make more putts since its inception on the PGA Tour. It’s also kind of rude to be up near the hole, stomping around figuring out where the break is in your feet. It needs to be banned, it takes forever," mentioned Glover.

7) Eliminate golf carts:

According to Glover, the biggest reason why golfers don't take shots is because golf carts are passing by or have stopped in their way.

8) Simple drop circles:

"Every obstruction should have a simple drop circle. If you’re up against (an obstruction) or it’s in the way, drop in the nearest designated area," Glover suggested concerning drop circles.

