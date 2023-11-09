Lucas Glover and Michael Sims share a special golf moment at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 

Long-time friends Lucas Glover and Michael Sims will be reunited at the upcoming 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. They met at the age of 13 at a junior tournament in Dothan, Alabama.

Both of them were on their journey to become pro golfers, but Lucas Glover was far ahead of Sims. While Glover went on to become a pro golfer, Sims became a lifetime coach. Sims, who is originally from Bermuda, reminisced via the PGA Tour:

"We went in different directions."

Lucas Glover also spoke about the time they spent together playing golf, all the way from regionals to joining the Korn Ferry Tour.

“We would get paired in tournaments and then regionals, occasionally and we'd see each other in the summers after school playing in the amateur tournaments," Glover said.

"Just started hanging out. Got real close after college. We started traveling together doing the Monday qualifiers trying to get either on the Korn Ferry Tour or on the TOUR,” he added.

Lucas Glover grateful for Michael Sims' support throughout his PGA Tour career

As Lucas Glover found his way onto the PGA Tour in 2009, both friends parted ways in their careers. However, they stayed together in spirit, with Sims supporting his friend all along.

“Coming here after the success,” Glover said. “It's even more special because I know how much Michael helped me and how much he's just stayed positive, stayed real with me.”

Now together again at the Bermuda Championship, Sims will hope to make his first cut on the PGA Tour, taking inspiration from his friend.

“It's very inspirational to see what he's been through. I was crying when he won the first time and then I was yelling at the screen the second time,” Sims said.

This is the first time that Michael Sims has received a sponsors exemption to the Bermuda Championship, but it is his fifth appearance at the event. The Butterfield Bermuda Championship will be held from November 9 to 12 at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.