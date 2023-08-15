Lucas Glover's swinging coach on fixing the FedEx St. Jude Championship winner's problematic golf swing - "That's what can lead to those fat hooks”

Lucas Glover is on a roll. The 43-year-old golfer won the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, just a week after winning the Wyndham Championship. The golfer seems to have found good form and a part of that comes from a key change in equipment.

Glover recently revealed that he switched to a long putter. This has effectively vanquished his yips and heated up his performance on the greens. It is pertinent to note that Glover worked with Jason Baile, the Director of Instruction at Jupiter Hills Club in Florida to improve his equipment. Baile recently opened up about Glover’s golf swing’s hook ‘virus,’ and stated that “most drawers learn or are told to swing the club as much as they can from in-to-out" which “lead to those shallow, fat hooks.”

Jason Baile, who worked with Lucas Glover to improve his swing said, as quoted by Golf Digest:

"Most drawers learn or are told to swing the club as much as they can from in-to-out. That's what can lead to those shallow, fat hooks.”

He further called on golfers to be cautious about it and said:

“That's the virus that can get downloaded into every draw golf swing if you're not careful."

Lucas Glover works on his problematic hooks

According to Baile, the now FedEx St. Jude Championship winner approached him with issues over an iron. He said that the American golfer wanted to squeeze every last drop of juice from his ball striking.

Baile, in an interview, revealed that the duo often practised hitting iron shots by placing a water bottle inside his trail foot. He would then attempt to knock it over with each swing. That drill, along with regular practice helped the PGA Tour star improve on his problematic hooks.

Talking about Lucas Glover, Jason Baile said, as quoted by Golf Digest:

"Lucas hates missing it right. The ball kind of floats up into the air...he hates that shot. He'd rather see the ball overhook than see that straight push."

He further explained:

"He'd said, 'I want to thump it again. I'm not thumping it.' Anytime he'd try, he'd start hooking it… His right foot was glued down. When he'd miss it, he'd hit this [in-to-out] fat, hook shot. That was the virus that was kind of downloaded into his swing."

It is noteworthy that Lucas Glover has always been a solid ball striker. It is interesting to note that he is taking charge of the game at the age of 43 and working hard to fix any problem he encounters.

Glover landed the win on Sunday at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, beating the likes of Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy. It's safe to say that the in-form star will now be eyeing a strong outing at the BMW Championship this week.