Lucas Glover takes aim at Zach Johnson after stating the US captain “broke his heart” by snubbing him from the 2023 Ryder Cup team

When USA Team captain Zach Johnson's 12-man squad was revealed in early September, Lucas Glover was not on the list. Now, nearly two months after the incident, the 43-year-old has spoken out about being overlooked by the captain.

Glover made his first appearance this week on PGA Tour Radio on Sirius XM to discuss the Ryder Cup. He even talked about the controversy surrounding American players receiving pay-to-play during the show.

Lucas Glover told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio:

"I would have loved to have been there [the Ryder Cup]. I think I could have brought some different things to the table."

Furthermore, the PGA Tour star shared his thoughts on the Ryder Cup compensation controversy:

"And things about money, and all the other different things, that is not at all what the Ryder Cup stands for. Like what going on what I have been read and what I have been told. I have talked to some people that were there and in the fight and it breaks my heart to hear that. That is not what it is about."

Glover was not on U.S. captain Johnson's radar until July. Then, in August, he won the FedEx St. Jude Championship and Wyndham Championship, catapulting him into the Ryder Cup team discussion and up the FedEx Cup rankings.

However, Zach Johnson didn't get an automatic qualification spot in the prestigious competition, nor was he considered for the six-captain pick.

Lucas Glover says he always wanted to play in the Ryder Cup

Playing in the Ryder Cup competition is a dream for many, and the same goes for Lucas Glover. The American golfer, who has never had a chance to represent his team, was hoping to get a spot this year.

However, Glover felt emotional as he talked about it on SiriusXM Radio. According to him, representing the country is the highest honor for any player. Glover expressed his desire to play in the biennial tournament:

"I started playing well again and the question started and I wanted a shot about it. I've always wanted to play on that team, still do."

"It's obviously a goal, I said it then and I'm saying it now: It's the highest honor you can have as an athlete, to represent your country in any way and, you know [I'm] 43, almost 44, and it's the only thing I haven't done and still want to."

Nevertheless, Lucas Glover has another season to prove himself again so that he may get a thumbs-up to play in the Ryder Cup in 2025.