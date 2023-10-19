“My putter was actually a weapon”: Lucas Glover opens up about how he overcame his  putting struggles with Jason Kuhn

Lucas Glover's putting woes are well documented. The PGA Tour veteran had struggled greatly when up close to the hole. He couldn't putt as well as he played everywhere else. However, anyone watching him play now would notice that it doesn't appear to be an issue anymore.

After a lot of work with John Kuhn and a complete reinvention of his putting style and equipment, putting is a skill the golfer has in his arsenal. That wasn't always the case, but he's worked hard to overcome the issues.

Expand Tweet

"Going from the short putter to the long putter, basically was just a complete new motor skill and a complete new brain function," Glover said. "With a complete new skill like that, there's no scar tissue. Working with Jason Kuhn, who went through it in baseball, he basically taught me and told me how to go about it a different way."

He added that Kuhn helped him work on the long putter and believed it could make a difference:

"After about the third or fourth lesson, the long putter came up and he said, 'I think that's a great idea. Can't do anything but help, and it might speed up the process of what we're working on off the putting green.'"

He finished by detailing how far he's come in the putting region of the sport:

"Everything kind of just clicked at the right time. His teachings, my buying into that, and implementing them. Having this complete new motor skill... My putter was actually a weapon and something that could help me, instead of dragging me down all this time."

This is not unlike Scottie Scheffler, the world number one who also had putting issues that he sought outside help for. It's a problem facing a lot of golfers, but Lucas Glover is proof that it can be overcome.

Without a strong putter, there's no imaginable way that the PGA Tour star would have won back-to-back events on the Tour, including the FedEx St. Jude Championship to open the playoffs.

Lucas Glover channeled Adam Scott in putting growth

At some point, Lucas Glover had had enough of his putting struggles. He recently admitted that he was so far down the road that he had resolved to try the aforementioned long putter.

Lucas Glover has a new putter

Had that failed, he would have tried to do it left-handed even though he is not ambidextrous. Fortunately, it worked and he said:

"Ten years of dealing with it and not understanding it and not realizing that I could just lose all feeling over a 10-inch putt. Faxon and I had been working together a little bit, and he finally said, 'You know, I think you need to try this.' So I did."

At long last, he'd found a solution thanks to none other than Adam Scott:

"I just ordered one and asked for Adam Scott's specs from the putter rep. Now I can say, 'Well, man, what would have happened if I had started this a long time ago?' But that'll be a painful thought, so I'm not going to go there.

Lucas Glover is a completely different golfer now thanks to it. He shudders at the thought of how much better he could have been had he been able to do this from the beginning.