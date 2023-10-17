New additions ft. Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover and Min Woo Lee boost star power in Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy’s TGL Golf League

Min Woo Lee is not the only big name to join TGL on Tuesday, as Lucas Glover and Wyndham Clark are now involved with the league. The simulation golf league set to start in 2024 is growing all the time, adding big-name golfers and huge names in ownership.
NUCLR GOLF tweeted:
"In addition to Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover and Min Woo Lee are all officially joining Tiger and Rory’s TGL Golf League."
Lucas Glover is becoming a household name of late. The star golfer has blossomed recently, coming into form with a win at the end of the season followed by a win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
No other golfer won consecutive events in 2023, so he did something very impressive. Wyndham Clark hardly needs an introduction, as he's a Major winner from 2023.
Min Woo Lee also joined today and had a hilarious reaction to the full roster. The impressive roster now includes:
- Tiger Woods
- Rory McIlroy
- Jon Rahm
- Justin Thomas
- Rickie Fowler
- Collin Morikawa
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Justin Rose
- Shane Lowry
- Xander Schauffele
- Max Homa
- Adam Scott
- Tom Kim
- Billy Horschel
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Sahith Theegala
- Cameron Young
- Min Woo Lee
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Lucas Glover
This is slowly becoming a who's who of the world of golf. So many big names are involved on the players' side and famous athletes and business people have been getting involved on the ownership side:
- Mets owner steve Cohen
- Alexis Ohanion
- Serena Williams
- Arthur Blank
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL continues to grow, with more additions of all kinds happening every day.
TGL excited for Full Swing partnership
TGL is going to be a huge part of golf in the future, and both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy know that. That's why they have to be careful about how they do this. They have chosen Full Swing, the golf simulator, as their partner.
With a virtual league like this, golfing simulation is key and Woods wanted the best of the best. Naturally, he chose to utilise the brand he uses himself. If it's good for perhaps the greatest golfer on the PGA Tour, then it will be good for this league.
"When we started looking at the technology required to make TGL a reality, I knew that Full Swing would be the key company I’d be comfortable working with to provide the best experience for players and viewers," Woods stated.
"I’ve used Full Swing for almost ten years now and they continually innovate to make the experience better across their entire product line that I use at home and on the range. This is why I trust Full Swing to help power a majority of TGL’s gameplay platform,” he added.
The technological league is going to make full use of the swing simulation technology. There is a very real chance that they could end up transforming the sport of golf forever. This technology isn't so mainstream, but it could very well be following the rise of TGL.