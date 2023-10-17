New additions ft. Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover and Min Woo Lee boost star power in Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy’s TGL Golf League

Min Woo Lee is not the only big name to join TGL on Tuesday, as Lucas Glover and Wyndham Clark are now involved with the league. The simulation golf league set to start in 2024 is growing all the time, adding big-name golfers and huge names in ownership.

Expand Tweet

NUCLR GOLF tweeted:

"In addition to Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover and Min Woo Lee are all officially joining Tiger and Rory’s TGL Golf League."

Lucas Glover is becoming a household name of late. The star golfer has blossomed recently, coming into form with a win at the end of the season followed by a win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

No other golfer won consecutive events in 2023, so he did something very impressive. Wyndham Clark hardly needs an introduction, as he's a Major winner from 2023.

Min Woo Lee also joined today and had a hilarious reaction to the full roster. The impressive roster now includes:

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Justin Thomas

Rickie Fowler

Collin Morikawa

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Justin Rose

Shane Lowry

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Adam Scott

Tom Kim

Billy Horschel

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Sahith Theegala

Cameron Young

Min Woo Lee

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Lucas Glover

This is slowly becoming a who's who of the world of golf. So many big names are involved on the players' side and famous athletes and business people have been getting involved on the ownership side:

Mets owner steve Cohen

Alexis Ohanion

Serena Williams

Arthur Blank

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL continues to grow, with more additions of all kinds happening every day.

TGL excited for Full Swing partnership

TGL is going to be a huge part of golf in the future, and both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy know that. That's why they have to be careful about how they do this. They have chosen Full Swing, the golf simulator, as their partner.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy run TGL

With a virtual league like this, golfing simulation is key and Woods wanted the best of the best. Naturally, he chose to utilise the brand he uses himself. If it's good for perhaps the greatest golfer on the PGA Tour, then it will be good for this league.

"When we started looking at the technology required to make TGL a reality, I knew that Full Swing would be the key company I’d be comfortable working with to provide the best experience for players and viewers," Woods stated.

"I’ve used Full Swing for almost ten years now and they continually innovate to make the experience better across their entire product line that I use at home and on the range. This is why I trust Full Swing to help power a majority of TGL’s gameplay platform,” he added.

The technological league is going to make full use of the swing simulation technology. There is a very real chance that they could end up transforming the sport of golf forever. This technology isn't so mainstream, but it could very well be following the rise of TGL.