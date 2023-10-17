“Then there’s me” - Min Woo Lee excited to join elite roster in Tiger Woods’ TGL Golf League

Tiger Woods' TGL golf league got another star on board in Min Woo Lee. He is not the big-name star that the TGL has attracted thus far, but he is excited to be on the roster. It's slowly becoming a major thing in the world of golf, so everyone's trying to get involved.

Lee said via CBS Sports:

"It's amazing. Look at the roster, it's crazy. It seems like everyone and then there's me. I'm trying to do my best and compete with these guys. These guys, obviously major champions and best in the world. I guess a bit of my fun personality and hopefully I can play some good golf there, too. I really like that, like type of format, team event. I'm not sure what team I'll be on, but yeah, I'll be really excited. Hope I can get a couple of big boys and we can up winning."

That pushes the full roster to 20 players, including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and others. Here's everyone involved so far:

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Justin Thomas

Rickie Fowler

Collin Morikawa

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Justin Rose

Shane Lowry

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Adam Scott

Tom Kim

Billy Horschel

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Sahith Theegala

Cameron Young

Min Woo Lee

Lee continued:

"I hope to be on his [Tiger's] team because I know his trash talking with him and J.T., it's pretty funny, all the stuff. I don't know if I'll be trash talking him because I don't have much to back up against his words, but maybe I can try and throw him off a little bit, but I know he's a man of many talents, so I'm sure he'll be fine."

Lee is going to be on the roster when the league begins in 2024.

Tiger Woods' TGL continues to get bigger

Naturally, any upstart golf league with the names Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy attached to its leadership is going to be attractive, but TGL has grown significantly ahead of its launch next year.

Tiger Woods is getting a lot of names for TGL

Rahm, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler and so many other top golfers are currently slated to join the roster when it starts. The big names associated with the league do not stop there, though.

Four of the six team ownership groups have already been announced. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox owners) is behind TGL Boston, Reddit's Alexis Ohanian, Serena and Venus Williams — as well as limited partners Alex Morgan, Michell Wie West, Servando Carrasco and the Antetokounmpo brothers, New York Mets owner Steven Cohen are in the team ownership already.

It's safe to say that TGL is a star-studded league. It's hoping to be more than a flash in the pan, providing a connection between the physical and the virtual with the sport of golf.

Look for more names, and of course the remaining owners, to continue being high profile as the league gets bigger and bigger heading into 2024.