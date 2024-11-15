Ludvig Aberg announces his return to golf two months after knee injury

Ludvig Aberg will return to competitive golf next weekend when he tees off at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia to defend his RSM Classic title. This will mark Aberg's return to golf after undergoing knee surgery two months ago.

The player announced the news by posting a video of himself on his Instagram Story, in which he can be seen executing an iron swing. Ludvig Aberg accompanied the video with the following text:

"Reeeeally looking forward to @thersmclassic next week."

Ludvig Aberg (Image via Instagram @luddeaberg).

The organizers of the RSM Classic also announced the news in a press release on their official website. The note highlights the rapid rise of Aberg, who won the 2023 RSM Classic in only his 16th start on the PGA Tour:

"Aberg, a rookie when he won here last year at the age of 24, captured his first career PGA Tour title in his 16th start and his 11th as a professional. He was the first PGA Tour University alum to win on the PGA Tour after turning pro following the NCAA Championship in May."

Ludvig Aberg announced in early September that he would undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. A few days later, the player himself posted on Instagram that the surgery was successful.

The young Swede injured his knee during a training session in May. Nevertheless, he decided to play under these conditions and was able to achieve good results.

A look at Ludvig Aberg's 2024 Results

Ludvig Aberg played 19 PGA Tour events in the 2024 season. He did not win any, but he did finish second three times and had five other top-10 finishes. His most important result of the year was a second-place finish at the Masters Tournament, which was also his Major championship debut.

This was Aberg's 2024 season:

The Sentry T47

Sony Open in Hawaii T30

Farmers Insurance Open T9

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2

The Genesis Invitational T19

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard T25

THE PLAYERS Championship 8

Valero Texas Open T14

Masters Tournament 2

RBC Heritage T10

PGA Championship CUT

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday T5

U.S. Open T12

Travelers Championship T27

Genesis Scottish Open T4

The Open Championship CUT

T18 FedEx St. Jude Championship T40

BMW Championship T2

TOUR Championship 16

To the above results must be added the participation in the Olympic Games in Paris, where Aberg represented Sweden and tied for 18th place.

Aberg began his professional career after graduating from Texas Tech University. In his first official season on the PGA Tour, he played in 13 tournaments, winning one, tying for second in another, and finishing in two other top 10s.

His first professional victory came at the DP World Tour's Omega European Masters, just weeks before he won the RSM Classic. These results put him on the European team that won the Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy.

