Ludvig Aberg BMW PGA Championship Day 3 tee time: Golfer’s Saturday tee times and pairing explored

Ludvig Aberg topped the leaderboard of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship after the second round. He finished with a score of under 6 in a two-way tie with Sebastian Soderberg.

Aberg will start the third round of the tournament at 12:50 p.m. BST on Saturday, September 16. He will pair up with Mashiro Kawamura and Sebastian Soderberg.

He started his game with a birdie on the fourth hole of the first round. He made one birdie and one bogey on the front nine on Thursday and added six birdies and one double bogey on the 17th hole to settle for a score of 68.

The Swedish golfer started the Friday round with a birdie on the second hole and added two more birdies on the fourth hole and seventh hole. He made a double bogey on the ninth hole and carded five birdies on the back nine to score 66.

Ludvig Aberg tied up for the first position and will start the third round one stroke ahead of Mashiro Kawamura, Tommy Fleetwood, Adrian Meronk and Thomas Detry.

The third round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship will start at 10:30 a.m. BST with Tom Hoge, Alexander Bjork and Robert MacIntyre starting the game on the ninth hole while David Law and Lukas Nemez teeing off at 10:40 a.m. BST. Jon Rahm will pair up with Matt Fitzpatrick and Min Woo Lee to start the game at 12 pm BST on the first hole.

BMW PGA Championship Day 3 tee time

Here are the BMW PGA Championship Day 3 tee times (All-time in BST):

Hole #9

10:30 a.m. Tom Hoge, Alexander Bjork, Robert MacIntyre

10:40 a.m. Louis De Jager, Zander Lombard, Julien Brun

10:50 a.m. Marcel Schneider, Nicolas Colsaerts, Joost Luiten

11: 00 a.m. Jason Schriverner, Johannes Veerman, Danny Willett

11: 10 a.m. Sami Valimaki, Adri Arnaus, Alex Fitzpatrick

11:20 a.m. Santiago Tarrio, Mikael Lindberg, Thorbjorn Olesen

11:30 a.m. Shubhankar Sharma, Aaron Cockerill, Scott Jamieson

11:40 a.m. Hurly Long, Ashun Wu, Tom McKibbin

11:50 a.m. Nicolai Hojgaard, Justin Rose, Jordan Smith

12:00 p.m. Dan Bradbury, Daniel Brown, Matt Wallace

12:10 p.m. Kalle Samooja, Hennie Du Plessis, Daan Huizing

12:20 p.m. Oliver Bekker, Rory McIlroy, Matthew Jordan

12:30 p.m. Luke Donald, Oliver Wilson, Jeremy Freiburghaus

Hole #1

10:40 a.m. David Law, Lukas Nemez

10:50 a.m. Andrian Otaegui, Yannik Paul

11:00 a.m. Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Rasmus Hojgaard

11:10 a.m. Andy Sullivan, Vincent Norrman, Romain Langasque

11:20 a.m. Darius Van Driel, Viktor Hovland, Richie Ramsay

11:30 a.m. Callum Shinkwin, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Callum Hill

11:40 a.m. Billy Horschel, Rikuya Hoshino, James Morrison

11:50 a.m. Robin Sciot-Siegrist, Nathan Kimsey, Pablo Larrazabal

12:00 p.m. Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm

12:10 p.m. Tom Kim, Connor Syme Matthew Baldwin

12:20 p.m. Jorge Campillo, Ryan Fox, Tyrrell Hatton

12:30 p.m. Marcus Helligkilde, Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai

12:40 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Adrian Meronk, Thomas Detry

12:50 p.m. Masahiro Kawamura, Ludvig Aberg, Sebastian Soderberg