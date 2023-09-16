Ludvig Aberg BMW PGA Championship Day 3 tee time: Golfer’s Saturday tee times and pairing explored

Ludvig Aberg topped the leaderboard of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship after the second round. He finished with a score of under 6 in a two-way tie with Sebastian Soderberg.
Aberg will start the third round of the tournament at 12:50 p.m. BST on Saturday, September 16. He will pair up with Mashiro Kawamura and Sebastian Soderberg.
He started his game with a birdie on the fourth hole of the first round. He made one birdie and one bogey on the front nine on Thursday and added six birdies and one double bogey on the 17th hole to settle for a score of 68.
The Swedish golfer started the Friday round with a birdie on the second hole and added two more birdies on the fourth hole and seventh hole. He made a double bogey on the ninth hole and carded five birdies on the back nine to score 66.
Ludvig Aberg tied up for the first position and will start the third round one stroke ahead of Mashiro Kawamura, Tommy Fleetwood, Adrian Meronk and Thomas Detry.
The third round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship will start at 10:30 a.m. BST with Tom Hoge, Alexander Bjork and Robert MacIntyre starting the game on the ninth hole while David Law and Lukas Nemez teeing off at 10:40 a.m. BST. Jon Rahm will pair up with Matt Fitzpatrick and Min Woo Lee to start the game at 12 pm BST on the first hole.
BMW PGA Championship Day 3 tee time
Here are the BMW PGA Championship Day 3 tee times (All-time in BST):
Hole #9
- 10:30 a.m. Tom Hoge, Alexander Bjork, Robert MacIntyre
- 10:40 a.m. Louis De Jager, Zander Lombard, Julien Brun
- 10:50 a.m. Marcel Schneider, Nicolas Colsaerts, Joost Luiten
- 11: 00 a.m. Jason Schriverner, Johannes Veerman, Danny Willett
- 11: 10 a.m. Sami Valimaki, Adri Arnaus, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 11:20 a.m. Santiago Tarrio, Mikael Lindberg, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 11:30 a.m. Shubhankar Sharma, Aaron Cockerill, Scott Jamieson
- 11:40 a.m. Hurly Long, Ashun Wu, Tom McKibbin
- 11:50 a.m. Nicolai Hojgaard, Justin Rose, Jordan Smith
- 12:00 p.m. Dan Bradbury, Daniel Brown, Matt Wallace
- 12:10 p.m. Kalle Samooja, Hennie Du Plessis, Daan Huizing
- 12:20 p.m. Oliver Bekker, Rory McIlroy, Matthew Jordan
- 12:30 p.m. Luke Donald, Oliver Wilson, Jeremy Freiburghaus
Hole #1
- 10:40 a.m. David Law, Lukas Nemez
- 10:50 a.m. Andrian Otaegui, Yannik Paul
- 11:00 a.m. Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 11:10 a.m. Andy Sullivan, Vincent Norrman, Romain Langasque
- 11:20 a.m. Darius Van Driel, Viktor Hovland, Richie Ramsay
- 11:30 a.m. Callum Shinkwin, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Callum Hill
- 11:40 a.m. Billy Horschel, Rikuya Hoshino, James Morrison
- 11:50 a.m. Robin Sciot-Siegrist, Nathan Kimsey, Pablo Larrazabal
- 12:00 p.m. Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm
- 12:10 p.m. Tom Kim, Connor Syme Matthew Baldwin
- 12:20 p.m. Jorge Campillo, Ryan Fox, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12:30 p.m. Marcus Helligkilde, Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai
- 12:40 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Adrian Meronk, Thomas Detry
- 12:50 p.m. Masahiro Kawamura, Ludvig Aberg, Sebastian Soderberg