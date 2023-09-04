Ludvig Aberg career earnings: How much has the European Masters champion won so far?

Ludvig Aberg won his first-ever DP World Tour title at the European Masters after defeating Alexander Bjork by a margin of two strokes. He earned a whopping €425,000 (or $458,757) paycheck through his staggering win at the Crans-sur-Sierre, Switzerland.

Earlier in June 2023, he decided to turn professional. Aberg finished T25 on the leaderboard in his first tournament at the RBC Canadian Open and earned a $64,850 paycheck.

Throughout his PGA Tour career till now, Aberg has accumulated a sum of $737,964, while, on the DP World Tour, he earned €488,263 (or $527,045) as on-course earnings. So, his overall career earnings are $1.265,009 so far.

Let's have a look at Ludvig Aberg's overall earnings through the tournaments he has played as a pro till now:

RBC Canadian Open

Leaderboard standing - T25

Score - 69-72-71-69

Earnings - $64,850

Travelers Championship

Leaderboard standing - T24

Score - 67-65-65-70

Earnings - $167,000

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Leaderboard standing - T40

Score - 65-67-73-72

Earnings - $33,000

John Deere Classic

Leaderboard standing - T4

Score - 68-64-71-63

Earnings - $333,000

3M Open

Leaderboard standing - T64

Score - 72-64-73-72

Earnings - $16,614

Wyndham Championship

Leaderboard standing - T14

Score - 66-66-71-67

Earnings - $123,500

D+D Real Czech Masters

Leaderboard standing - T4

Score - 68-66-71-66

Earnings - €63,263 (or $68287)

Europeans Masters

Leaderboard standing - Win

Score - 64-67-66-64

Earnings - €425,000 (or $458,757)

Interestingly, Aberg's prize money win at the European Masters is the biggest paycheck of his career so far.

What did Ludvig Aberg say after winning the European Masters?

Despite starting the final round with a bogey, the Swedish golfer bounced back at the Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland. Yet, he finished 6 under 64 and his scorecard included a bogey and seven birdies.

Speaking of his win at the European Masters, as per European Tour's official website, Ludvig Aberg said:

"I don't even know where to start, it's a pretty surreal feeling to be honest. Obviously super, super happy."

However, he wasn't in contention to win after the end of the third round. Matt Fitzpatrick was leading the table and it took some sensational golf from Aberg to cover the lead and earn his first-ever DP World Tour title.

Ludvig Aberg shared that he already had the belief that he could cover the three-stroke lead. He added that he did not make easy putts earlier on, but, got it right in the back nine holes.

"I've always had that belief that I've been able to do it, but to do it is pretty cool. I started the day three back, I knew Matt was playing well so I needed to put a big score up. Felt I was playing pretty well all day, just wasn't making any putts. Got it going on the back nine," Aberg said.

Ludvig Aberg shot 4 under 31 in the back nine holes of the final round. He shot four consecutive birdies from the 14th to the 17th hole to win the European Masters.