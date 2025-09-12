Ludvig Aberg hints at possible Ryder Cup team up after teeing up with teammate at BMW PGA Championship

Ludvig Aberg shared the lead on day 1 of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. The Swede shot 8-under 64 to join Tom Vaillant atop the leaderboard while teeing up with European Ryder Cup teammate Matt Fitzpatrick. Following the round, the 25-year-old hinted at a possible team up with the Englishman later this month at Bethpage Black.Aberg sent an indirect signal to captain Luke Donald by stating that he ‘gets along great’ with Fitzpatrick. For the unversed, the duo sparked off each other as the Sheffield native sat two behind after shooting a 66 on Thursday. The Scandinavian golfer, while replying to a media query about his chemistry with the English star, said it’s ‘very east to be around’ his prospective partner.The two-time PGA Tour winner reiterated the sentiment by admitting he looks forward to replicating the playing terms ‘in New York in a couple weeks’ time.’Opening up about playing with Ryder Cup teammate Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“Yeah, Matt, we get along great. He's a great guy. It's very easy to be around him, and we can chat about all sorts of things that are not even golf related, so that's always nice… Today was one of them days where we both played pretty well. Hopefully we can do that in New York in a couple weeks' time, too.”It is pertinent to note that both Aberg and Fitzpatrick were Luke Donald’s captain's picks for the 2025 squad.Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick enter Ryder Cup squadLuke Donald revealed Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick as part of is six captain’s picks to complete his 12-man European Ryder Cup team. The duo joined the likes of Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka, who in turn joined automatic qualifiers - Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose for the contest in New York.For the unversed, Aberg made his Ryder Cup debut in 2023. The Swede was part of the 16 ½ - 11 ½ victory in Rome and is now set to play his first away edition. Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick joins as the most experienced among of the captain’s picks alongside Rahm with with three appearances. Aberg enters the squad with 1 win in 2025 at the Genesis Invitational with Fitzpatrick remains winless. The Swede currently sits 14th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) while the Englishman is 29th.Listed below are the duo’s past outings in the team event:Ludvig Aberg - 2 (2023, 2025)Matt Fitzpatrick - 4 (2016, 2021, 2023, 2025)The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played at Bethpage Black, Farmington, New York, from September 26-28.