Ludvig Aberg joins Tiger Woods’ TGL, to team up with superstar names Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry, and Min Woo Lee

Ludvig Aberg is a surprise addition to Tiger Woods' TGL roster. Less than nine months out from the inaugural season, Aberg becomes yet another star to add his name to the competitor list. He will be a part of the second California-based TGL club, the Bay Golf Club.

Ludvig Aberg joins Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry, and Min Woo Lee as the other members of the team. It forms a sort of international squad as no two team members are from the same country.

Clark is from the United States. Aberg is Swedish. Lowry is from Ireland, and Lee is Australian. Aberg is fresh off a tremendous performance at The Masters in 2024, finishing 4 strokes behind the winner Scottie Scheffler in second place. The Swedish golfer is primed for big things, and TGL is now going to be part of that.

He followed that Masters run with a T10 at the RBC Heritage so he's in exceptional form right now. Aberg has ascended to OWGR rank six in the process.

Wyndham Clark discusses Ludvig Aberg's addition to TGL team

Wyndham Clark is one of the most high-profile members of the Bay Golf Club team in TGL. He's the highest-ranked member of the squad by OWGR, ranked third in the world.

Wyndham Clark is excited for TGL with Ludvig Aberg

Clark spoke on what his team looks like now that Ludvig Aberg is involved. He said (via ESPN):

"It's kind of cool having an international team," Clark said. "We all get along. We've had dinner together, and I'm friends with Shane and Min Woo and getting to know Ludvig better. I feel confident about our team, and it's going to be fun."

The league is set to kick off in January 2025. Originally slated for a January 2024 opening, infrastructure issues pushed the start back a year.

But in that time, they've added some premier talents to the overall roster and continued forming dominant teams. Clark says that is a good thing, and that the January 2024 start wasn't ideal anyway:

"I feel more confident about the league," he added. "I think it was probably a good thing that there was a delay in starting, so they could make sure everything was right from the start. I'm excited and looking forward to seeing what it looks like. I think a lot of us players, there's some of the unknown, but what we do know is the people behind it are pretty powerful people."

The club Aberg and Clark will play for isn't just star-studded in its players, though. The ownership is full of superstars as former Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry's Avenue Sports Fund owns them.

Co-owners Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala, formerly all of the Golden State Warriors, are involved as well as soccer player John Stones, Formula 1 driver Alex Albon, and Olympic surfers Leonardo Fioravanti and Kanoa Igarashi as minority owners.